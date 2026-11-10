Ohio State University suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity as police investigate disturbing fire incident

Ohio State University has suspended a fraternity chapter while investigating a disturbing incident in which two young men were seen catching fire in videos that circulated widely on social media over the weekend. Ohio State University placed its Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter under an interim suspension on Sunday, pending the outcome of a formal investigation. (AP)

The university placed its Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter under an interim suspension on Sunday, pending the outcome of a formal investigation. In an official statement, OSU described the incident as "extremely concerning" and confirmed that the matter had been referred to law enforcement authorities.

“Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values,” the university said.

Viral videos show two men engulfed in flames The incident attracted widespread attention after footage showing two persons apparently catching fire emerged online.

In the first video, a young man wearing a tracksuit is seen lying on the ground with his trousers completely engulfed in flames. He then gets to his feet and tackles another individual dressed in similar clothing, causing the second man's outfit to catch fire as well.

Both people then run around, attempting to remove their burning clothes. Several bystanders rush towards them and try to extinguish the flames.

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A second recording, captured from another angle, appears to show that the second man's trouser leg was already burning before he was tackled. The footage also shows someone apparently struggling to operate a fire extinguisher while others attempt to put out the fire.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Columbus police launch investigation According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident took place on Saturday on a street near Ohio State University's campus, NBC News reported.

Police said they had not received any emergency calls about the incident that day. However, officers became aware of the situation on Sunday after videos began circulating online.

Authorities are now coordinating with the university and the Columbus Division of Fire's Arson Unit to establish what happened and whether any criminal activity was involved.

“We will be working with the Ohio State University, as well as the Columbus Division of Fire’s Arson Unit to determine if any criminal acts occurred,” the police department said.

The incident occurred on the same day Ohio State's Buckeyes hosted the Oregon Ducks in a major college football matchup. Several people visible in the circulating videos appeared to be wearing Ohio State football jerseys.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Headquarters responds The fraternity's national leadership has also acknowledged the incident and launched its own investigation.

Steve Mitchell, CEO of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, said the organisation was working with the relevant authorities to understand the circumstances.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon holds its collegiate members to high standards of conduct and accountability,” Mitchell said in a statement to NBC News.

He added that behaviour violating the fraternity's principles would not be tolerated and promised appropriate action once the investigation is completed.

Fraternity has faced previous hazing controversies Founded on March 9, 1856, at the University of Alabama, Sigma Alpha Epsilon has a long history and counts several prominent personalities among its former members, including former US President William McKinley, author William Faulkner, actor Sam Elliott and NFL coach Pete Carroll.

However, the organisation has also faced repeated controversies involving hazing, alcohol and student safety.

A 2013 Bloomberg investigation described it as the "deadliest frat", reporting nine deaths connected to drinking, drugs and hazing between 2006 and 2013. The report also noted that more than 100 universities had disciplined the fraternity and that 15 chapters had been shut down.

In response to growing concerns, the national organisation abolished its traditional pledge system in 2014, replacing it with a programme called the "True Gentleman Experience".

Another controversy emerged in 2022 when 46 members of its University of New Hampshire chapter were charged with hazing following an incident during a talent show. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, several members entered diversion programmes, while three defendants were acquitted at trial.

As investigations into the Ohio incident continue, the university and fraternity leadership have yet to establish exactly how the two men caught fire or whether anyone will face disciplinary or criminal consequences.