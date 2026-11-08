Ohio State CB Devin Sanchez carted off to locker room after suffering apparent injury against Oregon

Sanchez was covering a punt when he appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg while slowing down, subsequently showing signs of discomfort around his ankle.

Ohio State cornerback Devin Sanchez suffered an apparent injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Oregon.

The sophomore was initially attended to inside the medical tent before being transported in a cart through the tunnel to the locker room.

With the starting cornerback sidelined, Dominick Kelly stepped in to replace him at the position during Ohio State's next defensive series.

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Sanchez arrived at Ohio State with high expectations Devin Sanchez joined Ohio State with an impressive reputation as one of the nation's most highly regarded defensive prospects. The Houston North Shore standout was a five-star recruit, ranked as the No. 1 cornerback, No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the top player in Texas by 247Sports.

He announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on January 6, 2024, during the All-American Bowl, selecting Ohio State over fellow finalists Texas A&M and Alabama. His decision also marked Ohio State's first commitment from a five-star cornerback since Jeffrey Okudah in 2017.

Sanchez establishes himself in Buckeyes defense His first season in Columbus offered an opportunity to develop and gain experience. The 20-year-old featured in every game as part of Ohio State's cornerback rotation, recording 15 total tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

One of his notable performances came against Miami in the College Football Playoff. During the Buckeyes' postseason loss, he allowed three receptions for 23 yards on five targets while registering a pass breakup across 43 defensive snaps.

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Sanchez has since taken on greater responsibilities within the secondary. He entered the 2026 season projected to start opposite Jermaine Mathews Jr..

Should Sanchez be forced to miss time, Ohio State could turn to Dominick Kelly, a transfer from Georgia, or former Alabama transfer Cam Calhoun. Either player could be tasked with filling the vacancy at one of the Buckeyes' starting cornerback positions.

Update: Sanchez later returned to the game.