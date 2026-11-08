Shaq, Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne join star-studded crowd for LSU’s clash against Alabama

LSU brought out some high-profile names on Saturday as Alabama arrived in Baton Rouge for their much-anticipated showdown. The Tigers' traditional walk down Victory Hill featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests alongside the coaching staff. LSU brought out some high-profile names on Saturday. (AP Photo)

LSU legends join Lane Kiffin before showdown Hollywood actor Kevin Costner was among those present, joining LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, former Tigers gymnast and social media personality Livvy Dunne, ex-LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese, and former LSU baseball standout and MLB star Paul Skenes.

Shaq, Skenes and Reese were natural additions to the occasion, given their remarkable achievements during their respective careers at LSU.

Kiffin could certainly use the extra support, having never defeated Alabama during his tenure as a head coach.

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The Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2 SEC) and the Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) have both regained momentum with convincing wins, setting up another highly anticipated early-November showdown. The matchup has also drawn considerable attention, with First Lady Melania Trump expected to be in attendance.

Alabama faces pressure after two defeats Both programs remain in contention for an SEC championship and a place in the College Football Playoff, leaving little room for further setbacks.

Alabama, however, faces added pressure after suffering consecutive defeats to No. 2 Georgia and No. 16 Tennessee. The Tide responded by beating Texas A&M before heading into a bye week alongside LSU.

Alabama began the campaign with a perfect 5-0 record under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who is in his third season since succeeding Nick Saban.

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Saban, meanwhile, secured six national championships during his time with the Crimson Tide, having also coached LSU earlier in his career.