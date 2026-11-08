Shaq, Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne join star-studded crowd for LSU’s clash against Alabama
The Tigers' traditional walk down Victory Hill featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests alongside the coaching staff.
LSU brought out some high-profile names on Saturday as Alabama arrived in Baton Rouge for their much-anticipated showdown. The Tigers' traditional walk down Victory Hill featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests alongside the coaching staff.
LSU legends join Lane Kiffin before showdown
Hollywood actor Kevin Costner was among those present, joining LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, former Tigers gymnast and social media personality Livvy Dunne, ex-LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese, and former LSU baseball standout and MLB star Paul Skenes.
Shaq, Skenes and Reese were natural additions to the occasion, given their remarkable achievements during their respective careers at LSU.
Kiffin could certainly use the extra support, having never defeated Alabama during his tenure as a head coach.
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The Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2 SEC) and the Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) have both regained momentum with convincing wins, setting up another highly anticipated early-November showdown. The matchup has also drawn considerable attention, with First Lady Melania Trump expected to be in attendance.
Alabama faces pressure after two defeats
Both programs remain in contention for an SEC championship and a place in the College Football Playoff, leaving little room for further setbacks.
Alabama, however, faces added pressure after suffering consecutive defeats to No. 2 Georgia and No. 16 Tennessee. The Tide responded by beating Texas A&M before heading into a bye week alongside LSU.
Alabama began the campaign with a perfect 5-0 record under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who is in his third season since succeeding Nick Saban.
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Saban, meanwhile, secured six national championships during his time with the Crimson Tide, having also coached LSU earlier in his career.
Kiffin seeks breakthrough against Alabama
DeBoer has won both of his previous meetings with LSU since taking charge at Alabama. However, Saturday's contest will mark his first encounter with the Tigers since Lane Kiffin made his high-profile departure from Ole Miss late last season to take over as their head coach. Kiffin enters the matchup having lost all five of his previous meetings against Alabama as a head coach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More