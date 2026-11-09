Russell Brand faces prison term after jury convicts him of rape and sexual assault

The British actor-comedian known for outrageous stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol asserted that he was innocent and all his encounters were consensual.

Brand, 51, faces a significant prison term after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

LONDON (AP) — Russell Brand faces a reckoning Monday for sexual abuse that occurred just offstage from a public life built around boasts of his erotic exploits.

But a jury of eight men and four women did not buy his defense and found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004. He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand was partly damned by his own words about his obsession with sex and his well-documented life of promiscuity.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones called Brand a ruthless, calculating, manipulative “sexual predator” who treated women as a “disposable commodity.”

She quoted from his 2007 memoir “My Booky Wook” to illustrate how his insatiable sex drive led him to cross the line.

“If I want something — whether it’s a job or a woman — I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that’s in the way, until I possess the object of my desire,” he wrote.

The accusers came forward following a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4 that aired accusations from women who said they had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand.

Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004, but cleared of orally raping her in a restroom.

He was also found guilty of kissing and groping another woman at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005 and of anally raping a fan at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009.

The final conviction was for sexually assaulting a different woman who says the comedian demanded a massage and pressed his face into her groin during the recording of an advertisement in 2009.

Brand was acquitted of raping another woman in a hotel room during the Labour Party’s annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth in 1999, and of attempting to indecently assault a woman by dragging her into the men’s bathroom at the London office of music channel MTV.

The Associated Press doesn’t name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identities from the media for life.

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Brand, who was known for edgy stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, rose to prominence in the early 2000s hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. He appeared in Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek” and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.

In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion.