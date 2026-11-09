Ezekiel Siutza, 4-year-old boy who went missing in Mesa, found safe; Turquoise Alert canceled

A Turquoise Alert has been canceled for a four-year-old boy out of Mesa. The alert was issued Sunday evening, November 8, after Ezekiel Siutza had not been seen for hours. Ezekiel Siutza has been found. (@MesaPD/X)

Siutza had been last seen leaving the area of Extension Road and 8th Avenue at 3 pm on Sunday. He had reportedly been spotted with an unknown white female with red hair, per Fox 10 Phoenix.

DPS said the alert was geo-targeted, while Mesa Police said "the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued the alert within a five-mile radius of the child's last known location,” according to the outlet.

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However, about an hour after the alert was issued, Siutza was confirmed to have been found safe with family.

“Turquoise Alert!!! 4yr old Ezekiel Siutza was last seen on 11/8/26 at 3PM near Extension Rd and 8th Ave. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and camouflage Crocs,” Mesa Police Department initially wrote on X.

In an update later, police wrote, “Ezekiel Siutza has been located safe with family.”

The circumstances surrounding Siutza’s are unknown. The identity of the person he reportedly left with has not been revealed either.

What is a Turquoise Alert? According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, “A Turquoise Alert program establishes a notification system that provides immediate information to the public through issuing and coordinating alerts using various resources following the report of a missing endangered person, including tribal members, who is under the age of 65 and specific activation criteria are met. The goal of the Turquoise Alert is to locate the missing endangered person through efficient information dissemination and communication that results in the safe and expedient recovery.”

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The Turquoise Alert system is also cited as ‘Emily’s Law’ in honor of Emily Pike, a San Carlos Apache Tribal member, who was 14 years old when she was found dead off Highway 60 in the state of Arizona after going missing. Pike’s February 2025 death was investigated as a homicide, but her killer was never identified or found. Her murder remains unsolved.