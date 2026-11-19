Wall Street banks are set to earn around $550 million in total fees from artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO).

Anthropic IPO to generate $550 million in fees for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other Wall Street banks. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the IPO, with each bank projected to earn approximately $113 million in underwriting fees for helping lead the share sale, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic IPO fees: How much banks will earn

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The estimated fees are based on the banks' commitments to underwrite 20.5% each of Anthropic's $81.3 billion public offering, according to the company's regulatory prospectus filed on Thursday morning.

Deep Dive How much are Wall Street banks expected to earn from Anthropic’s IPO? Banks are projected to earn about $550 million in total underwriting fees. The estimate reflects the terms and size of Anthropic’s offering. Which banks will earn the most from Anthropic’s IPO? Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each expected to earn about $113 million, based on their 20.5% underwriting commitments. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup could each earn about $55 million, while Bank of America could earn around $16.5 million. Why won’t banks receive extra fees on Anthropic IPO greenshoe shares? Anthropic negotiated terms that exclude additional commissions on shares sold through the underwriters’ overallotment, or greenshoe, option. The condition reflects the stronger negotiating position of large companies in major IPOs.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have each committed to underwrite 10% of the IPO. If the fees are distributed in proportion to their commitments, each bank could earn approximately $55 million.

Bank of America has committed to underwrite 3% of the offering. This could bring the bank approximately $16.5 million in fees. The total fee pool of around $550 million makes Anthropic's IPO one of the biggest fee-generating public offerings in history. It is close to the approximately $550.2 million earned by banks from Visa's 2008 IPO, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic IPO vs SpaceX and Visa

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{{^usCountry}} The estimated fees from Anthropic's IPO are also higher than the roughly $500 million in commissions generated by Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO in June. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had earned approximately $100 million each from the SpaceX IPO. Their estimated earnings from Anthropic's offering are therefore higher than what they collected from that deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The estimated fees from Anthropic's IPO are also higher than the roughly $500 million in commissions generated by Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO in June. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had earned approximately $100 million each from the SpaceX IPO. Their estimated earnings from Anthropic's offering are therefore higher than what they collected from that deal. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Nvidia, AMD, Micron stocks rise as Anthropic IPO boosts AI chip demand optimism

The latest estimate of $550 million is also much higher than the earlier projections made by Evercore ISI last week. The firm had estimated total underwriting fees of $453 million. Evercore ISI's earlier estimate was based on Anthropic's previous target price range of $70 to $78 per share. The latest fee estimate reflects the larger offering figures outlined in the company's regulatory prospectus.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley face lower IPO commissions

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Despite the huge amounts they are expected to earn, banks have agreed to unusually low commission rates for both Anthropic and SpaceX's IPOs. Both companies have also negotiated an unusual condition: banks will not receive additional commissions on shares sold through their overallotment options, also known as the 'greenshoe' option, according to Yahoo Finance.

A greenshoe option allows underwriters to sell additional shares beyond the original offering size when there is strong investor demand. However, Anthropic and SpaceX have agreed not to pay banks extra commissions on these additional shares.

Wall Street banks face tougher IPO negotiations

These conditions show that some of the world's biggest companies are gaining stronger negotiating power over Wall Street banks when planning major IPOs.

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Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other major banks have been competing strongly to secure business from large IPO candidates. However, companies such as Anthropic and SpaceX are now able to negotiate more favourable terms.

J. Ari Pandes, a finance professor at the University of Calgary, said that bigger companies are increasingly pushing the limits of traditional IPO underwriting practices. Pandes, who has researched how mega-IPOs are changing underwriting practices, told Yahoo Finance earlier this week: "The bigger players are certainly pushing the envelope", according to Yahoo Finance.