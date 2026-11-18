Following reports of widespread service disruptions, Apple confirmed that an internal software update had caused outages across several of its platforms. The company said most systems had since been restored and ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack, Fox Business reported.

Apple confirmed that an internal software update had caused outages across several of its platforms. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Apple confirmed the same on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

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In a statement, the company said many of its systems were back online after the internal update caused outages. Apple added that it was working to restore the remaining affected systems as quickly as possible.

Deep Dive What caused the Apple service outage? Apple said an internal software update caused the outages. The company ruled out a cyberattack. Which Apple services were affected by the outage? Users reported problems with iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store. Some also had difficulty signing in to their Apple accounts. Are Apple services back online after the outage? Apple said most affected systems had been restored and that it was working to bring the remaining systems back online. Users could check Apple’s System Status page for updates.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” Fox Business quoted the company's statement as saying.

This comes as outage-tracking website Downdetector recorded a surge in user-reported login issues involving iCloud, along with disruptions affecting Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store, according to Fox Business.

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Throughout the day, Apple users reported difficulties accessing their iCloud accounts, which store photos, documents and other personal data.

Users also said they were not able to access Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store, Fox Business reported.

Earlier, other technical disruptions were also reported involving US government agencies.

Also read | Apple services go down for thousands of users; App Store, Wallet and iCloud affected

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Federal officials had attributed Tuesday's temporary systems degradation at the National Security Agency and last week's network outage at the Federal Aviation Administration to technical issues rather than cyber threats, Fox Business reported.