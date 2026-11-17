Apple services go down for thousands of users; App Store, Wallet and iCloud affected
Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the reported disruption on the page.
Apple users are reporting widespread issues accessing several services, including iCloud, the App Store and Wallet, with connection problems and sign-in failures being reported across platforms.
While Downdetector has recorded a surge in outage reports involving multiple Apple services, the company’s System Status page continues to show them as operational.
According to Downdetector, reports of service disruptions began surfacing around 11:30 am ET and climbed to nearly 2,000 within an hour.
Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the reported disruption on the page. Other services facing reported issues include Apple Pay and Apple Support.
The full extent of the disruption is still unknown, as Apple’s System Status page has offered neither an explanation for the outage nor a timeline for restoring the affected services.
Meanwhile, several users took to X to share their experiences and report the problems they encountered while accessing Apple services.
A user tweeted, "Apple pay not working."
Another user also reported problems signing in to their Apple account, describing repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud.
“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keep failing…. It says “Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,”” the user posted.
Another user expressed frustration over the disruption, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”
Apple’s official System Status page can be accessed to track any new developments and updates on the outage.
The latest disruption comes after a major outage affected Microsoft Outlook last week.
A day earlier, banking services also faced disruptions when a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase affected online access and caused delays in certain transactions involving other banks.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More