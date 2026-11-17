Another user also reported problems signing in to their Apple account, describing repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud.
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Another user also reported problems signing in to their Apple account, describing repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud.
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“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keep failing…. It says “Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,”” the user posted.
Another user expressed frustration over the disruption, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”
Apple’s official System Status page can be accessed to track any new developments and updates on the outage.
The latest disruption comes after a major outage affected Microsoft Outlook last week.
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A day earlier, banking services also faced disruptions when a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase affected online access and caused delays in certain transactions involving other banks.
Deep Dive
Which Apple services were affected by the reported outage?
Users reported connection and sign-in problems with iCloud, the App Store and Wallet. Apple Pay and Apple Support were also among the services facing reported issues.
When did reports of the Apple service outage begin, and how many users reported problems?
Reports began around 11:30 pm ET and climbed to nearly 2,000 within an hour, according to Downdetector.
Why did Apple’s System Status page show services as operational during the reported outage?
Apple’s System Status page continued to list the services as operational, despite the increase in user reports. Apple had not publicly explained the disruption or provided a restoration timeline.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.