Apple users are reporting widespread issues accessing several services, including iCloud, the App Store and Wallet, with connection problems and sign-in failures being reported across platforms.

Apple users are reporting widespread issues accessing several services. (Getty Images via AFP)

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While Downdetector has recorded a surge in outage reports involving multiple Apple services, the company’s System Status page continues to show them as operational.

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According to Downdetector, reports of service disruptions began surfacing around 11:30 am ET and climbed to nearly 2,000 within an hour.

Apple has yet to publicly acknowledge the reported disruption on the page. Other services facing reported issues include Apple Pay and Apple Support.

The full extent of the disruption is still unknown, as Apple’s System Status page has offered neither an explanation for the outage nor a timeline for restoring the affected services.

Meanwhile, several users took to X to share their experiences and report the problems they encountered while accessing Apple services.

A user tweeted, "Apple pay not working."

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{{^usCountry}} Another user also reported problems signing in to their Apple account, describing repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user also reported problems signing in to their Apple account, describing repeated verification failures when trying to access iCloud. {{/usCountry}}

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“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keep failing…. It says “Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,”” the user posted.

Another user expressed frustration over the disruption, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”

Apple’s official System Status page can be accessed to track any new developments and updates on the outage.

The latest disruption comes after a major outage affected Microsoft Outlook last week.

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A day earlier, banking services also faced disruptions when a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase affected online access and caused delays in certain transactions involving other banks.

Deep Dive Which Apple services were affected by the reported outage? Users reported connection and sign-in problems with iCloud, the App Store and Wallet. Apple Pay and Apple Support were also among the services facing reported issues. When did reports of the Apple service outage begin, and how many users reported problems? Reports began around 11:30 pm ET and climbed to nearly 2,000 within an hour, according to Downdetector. Why did Apple’s System Status page show services as operational during the reported outage? Apple’s System Status page continued to list the services as operational, despite the increase in user reports. Apple had not publicly explained the disruption or provided a restoration timeline.