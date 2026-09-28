Adelaide, Recent media reports have suggested neo-nazis in Australia may be actively trying to recruit autistic young men.

Are autistic people more vulnerable to extremist content?

Some research – including my own – suggests some autistic people may be more likely to engage with harmful content online, including conspiracy theories and extremist ideology.

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But this is a tricky area to research, and there's still a lot we don't know.

Researchers and psychologists who work on extremism warn autism alone does not explain why someone might engage with extremist ideology – such as watching extremist content online – or make them more likely to commit extremist violence.

Instead, we need to consider the circumstances that may make some autistic people more responsive to recruitment efforts – especially how much support they have, and the profound social exclusion many autistic people experience.

So, what other factors are at play? And what might make some autistic people more vulnerable to recruitment?

Why this is hard to study

Investigating autism as a risk factor for engaging with extremist content is a growing area of research. But it's challenging as we don't have much solid evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} In a recent review with colleagues, we found that when looking for research about how autism and online risk intersect, it's not that simple. There is not a lot of empirically tested evidence available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent review with colleagues, we found that when looking for research about how autism and online risk intersect, it's not that simple. There is not a lot of empirically tested evidence available. {{/usCountry}}

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There are also ethical and legal challenges. Given extremist engagement is often covert and/or illegal, participants are difficult to identify and near impossible to study.

So for now, forensic case studies – which are detailed reports about specific criminal cases – remain the most valuable way to learn about the link between autism and extremism.

However, unlike large-sample studies, case studies cannot establish how common pathways to extremism are or be generalised to autistic people more broadly.

Why extremist ideology might be appealing

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Certain autistic characteristics – when combined with being young, socially isolated, and having limited support – may make some people more vulnerable to manipulation.

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A study I led in 2024 found some evidence certain autistic "traits" may make people more likely to believe misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Fixated interests

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For example, it's common for autistic people to have intense areas of focus, known as fixated interests. This can involve devoting considerable time to learning about a particular subject or mastering a skill.

Fixation isn't exclusive to autism, and these interests can be extremely positive for autistic people, creating social connections and leading to meaningful study, work and creative pursuits.

But research suggests problems can arise when a fixation centres on a contentious or potentially harmful topic such as conspiracy theories, extremist ideologies or violence.

Rigid thinking

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Research has found people with greater rigidity in their thinking – another characteristic of autism – may be less willing to consider counter-arguments or alternative explanations.

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If extremist beliefs are an intense focus, it may be harder for autistic people to question the ideas or shift away from them.

Extremist recruiters may exploit this difficulty and, if someone is exposed to the same messages over time, it may narrow their view and strengthen a fixed interpretation of the issue.

Preference for order, predictability and routine

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Some autistic people thrive on routine and consistency, and feel particularly distressed by a world that is chaotic and unpredictable.

In contrast, extremist ideologies are typically predictable and consistent, offering black-and-white solutions for complex social and economic problems.

Extremist groups often brand themselves as organised, systematic and orderly with clear rules about how to think. This regimented structure and clear solutions can also attract neurotypical people. But these aspects may be especially soothing for some autistic people who crave order and predictability.

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But autism itself isn't the problem

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The vast majority of autistic people don't become involved in extremism. And focusing on autistic characteristics – without considering how extremist recruiters exploit exclusion, powerlessness and unmet needs – may miss the point.

Evidence shows autistic children and young people are much more likely than others to be bullied and excluded, which we know has a profound impact, and to experience loneliness.

Stereotypes and misconceptions about autism can lead to social isolation and create a painful feeling for some autistic people that they are unwanted, powerless, and somehow at fault.

Extremist ideologies can offer a radically different account: that they can reclaim power and be part of a community of like-minded people.

Some autistic people charged or convicted of terror-related offences have even described moving between extremist groups trying to fit in and find out where they belong.

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We need to make sure there are better alternatives, so that autistic children and young people can find genuine connection and understanding elsewhere – early, and before recruiters find them.

There is some evidence specialist support for at-risk autistic young people can improve wellbeing, help them develop stronger relationships and shift away from radical ideas. But there is much more work to do.

If you're worried about your own child, try to keep communication open and avoid ridiculing or confronting them.

You can find out more about recognising the signs of extremism and getting help at the government's Step Together website. AMS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.