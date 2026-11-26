Ariel Velasquez-Morales won $1 million in the Massachusetts Lottery. However, he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) days later. A picture was reportedly shared by the lottery over the weekend in which Velasquez-Morales could be seen gripping the cheque.

Ariel Velasquez-Morales now faces deportation, with ICE saying that he's been in the country illegally for more than a decade. (X/@EROBoston) more less

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He was lauded on social media, but on Tuesday ICE arrested him in East Boston, the same neighbourhood where the man had bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from a local market.

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After his arrest, ICE wrote on its social media handle, "Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, an illegal alien from El Salvador who was released under the Obama administration and ordered removed in April 2014, was arrested by ICE after claiming a $1 MILLION Massachusetts State Lottery prize.

Also Read | ICE arrests two Mexican nationals at Seattle airport, says passenger assaulted federal officers

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{{^usCountry}} The rights and privileges reserved for American citizens are for American citizens, NOT illegal aliens. The patriots of ICE continue to work around the clock to enforce our nation’s laws and serve the American people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rights and privileges reserved for American citizens are for American citizens, NOT illegal aliens. The patriots of ICE continue to work around the clock to enforce our nation’s laws and serve the American people." {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, they added, “Luck ran out.” ICE Boston, meanwhile, wrote, “On Nov. 24, ICE Boston arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, an illegal alien from El Salvador, during operations in East Boston, Mass. Velasquez-Morales entered the United States illegally on May 15, 2013. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on April 24, 2014.”

What to know about Ariel Velasquez-Morales

Velasquez-Morales now faces deportation, with ICE saying that he's been in the country illegally for more than a decade.

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He reportedly entered the US illegally in 2013, during the Obama administration, through the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. Border Patrol agents had reportedly issued him a notice to appear before an immigration judge, and then he was released into the country with a list of free legal service providers.

“A Department of Justice immigration judge ordered Velasquez-Morales removed in 2014, but he illegally remained in the country,” the ICE release reportedly said.

Ariel Velasquez-Morales's lottery

It remains unclear if Velasquez-Morales's lottery win brought him to ICE attention. He was playing the lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword,” where players scratch cards that resemble crossword puzzles. They try to reveal complete words in this process.

The lottery reportedly said that it was the first puzzle he scratched and matched 11 words, as per CNN. Velasquez-Morales chose to accept the winnings in cash. He would have gotten $650,000 before taxes, and now it is unclear what will happen to his winnings.

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As per Massachusetts law, lottery participants don't need to be legal residents of the state to play. However, they must be 21 or older and have to be located in the state at the time they purchase the ticket or play the lottery.