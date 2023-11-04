Arnold Schwarzenegger being sued after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his SUV

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being sued after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with his SUV. The incident took place in West Los Angeles in February this year, TMZ reported. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California on October 16, 2023 (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Joanne Flickinger, the woman who was riding the bike, swerved into Schwarzenegger’s lane, sources said. This reportedly led to the accident.

TMZ reported that law enforcement told them Joanne made a left turn in front of Arnold, and he did not get a chase to hit the brakes. Joanne reportedly had to be taken to the emergency room.

The documents quoted Joanne as saying that Arnold was driving “with excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout.” She also claimed she suffered severe injuries due to the accident. It was reported at the time and drugs and alcohol had no role to play in the incident.

It has also been said that the Twins actor was not driving unusually fast. He cooperated with officers at the scene. Arnold reportedly then placed Joanne’s bike on the back of his car and drove it to a shop to get it repaired.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2022 multi-vehicle crash

This is not the only time Arnold was involved in a car crash; he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in 2022 in Los Angeles. A woman had to be rushed to a hospital after she suffered an abrasion on her head, the Los Angeles Police Department said at the time.

“As West L.A. Area officers arrived at scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved,” police said back then, according to CNN. “Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene.” No one was arrested.

The 2022 accident took place after Arnold’s divorce from Maria Shriver as many as ten years after they separated. The pair settled their divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed through court documents.

