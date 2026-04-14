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Australia gets its first female army chief, Susan Coyle

Australia gets its first female army chief, Susan Coyle

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 10:48 am IST
PTI |
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Canberra, Australia will get its first female chief of army, with the appointment of Lieutenant General Susan Coyle to the post.

Australia gets its first female army chief, Susan Coyle

Coyle, currently chief of joint capabilities, is the first woman to be appointed head of any of the services in the Australian military.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointments of new military chiefs on Monday, ahead the government unveiling its 2026 statement on defence strategy and investment later this week. The appointments commence in July.

The current navy chief, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, will become the new chief of the Defence Force, replacing Admiral David Johnston.

Hammond has commanded submarines and the Australian fleet. He has been chief of navy since 2022. As the second naval officer in a row to serve as chief of the Australian Defence Force , his expertise is particularly relevant as Australia deals with the AUKUS agreement.

Speaking earlier, Albanese said Australia had not been asked to help with a Trump blockade of the strait.

He told the ABC: "I want to see the resumption of peace talks. We want to see an end to this conflict. It's having a devastating impact on the global economy, and the longer it goes, the bigger the impact will be, and the longer the tail will be, as well."

Albanese leaves on Tuesday on his fuel diplomacy trip to Brunei and Malaysia, following a similar visit to Singapore last week. PY

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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