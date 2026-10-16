Azusa Peak Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire burns in Los Angeles County

Update (5:01pm EDT) The Peak Fire in Los Angeles County has grown in size. The fire is now 22 acres, per incident command. It was earlier reported at 15 acres.

A fire called Peak Fire has broken out in Los Angeles County (UnSplash)

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Initial story: A fire named Peak Fire has broken out in Azusa, Los Angeles County, California, as per Watch Duty. The fire is now 15 acres in size, and there is no containment so far. Evacuation warnings have been issued.

Evacuation order and warnings

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According to Watch Duty, an Evacuation Order (Level 3 - Go) has been issued for Zone AZU-MC01.

An Evacuation Warning (Level 2 - Set) has been issued for Zones AZU-ABC01, AZU-CYN01-A, AZU-NOB01, AZU-QRY01, LAC-E168 and LAC-E170.

The evacuation zones can be seen on the Genasys Evacuation Map and on the Watch Duty map.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents can check the fire map and evacuation details here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents can check the fire map and evacuation details here. {{/usCountry}}

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Fire size and structures at risk

The fire is now 15 acres and is burning in medium to heavy fuels, according to the helicopter coordinator overhead.

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Structures are immediately threatened on Foxtail Court, per a unit on the scene. Resources are responding to protect the structures, and a second alarm response has been requested.

(This story is being updated)