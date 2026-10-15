Foster City fire: Videos show smoke from reported blaze in California city; latest update
A fire was reported in Foster City, California on October 14, and a video showed smoke from a distance.
A fire was reported in Foster City, California on October 14. A video showed smoke from the fire from a distance. The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.
Foster City: Visuals emerge
“Another fire in Foster city,” the person wrote. A post in a local group noted the fire was at Booth Bay Park and urged everyone to keep safe. However, the details of where the fire broke out has not been confirmed by authorities.
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Another person shared a photo and video on a local group and wrote “Major house fire right now behind Booth Bay Park. Really hope everyone is ok.” A police vehicle was seen in the image, as the clip showed thick white smoke rising.
There are no reports on what might have caused the fire and no reports on injuries have emerged at the time of writing.
What to know about the reported Foster City fire
The person sharing the video noted that it looked like there was a fire in Foster City. He added there was ‘quite a bit of smoke’. The individual also pointed out that the smoke was white in color indicating that water might have been put on it, in an effort to douse the flames.
The individual added that it seemed the fire was close to his friend's house, and expressed concern.
While official details are not known yet, one claimed it was a structure fire. “Structure fire at 370 Bodega involving RV and single family home. Everyone evacuated and Fire arriving on scene. No reported injuries and unknown cause,” they wrote on Facebook, though authorities have not confirmed these details.
Another page noted “Residents in Foster City, California, may face concerns following reports of a fire, as emergency incidents can prompt evacuations, road restrictions, and urgent responses from local fire crews.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More