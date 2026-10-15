Foster City fire: Videos show smoke from reported blaze in California city; latest update

A fire was reported in Foster City, California on October 14. A video showed smoke from the fire from a distance. The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.

Foster City: Visuals emerge “Another fire in Foster city,” the person wrote. A post in a local group noted the fire was at Booth Bay Park and urged everyone to keep safe. However, the details of where the fire broke out has not been confirmed by authorities.

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Another person shared a photo and video on a local group and wrote “Major house fire right now behind Booth Bay Park. Really hope everyone is ok.” A police vehicle was seen in the image, as the clip showed thick white smoke rising.

There are no reports on what might have caused the fire and no reports on injuries have emerged at the time of writing.

What to know about the reported Foster City fire The person sharing the video noted that it looked like there was a fire in Foster City. He added there was ‘quite a bit of smoke’. The individual also pointed out that the smoke was white in color indicating that water might have been put on it, in an effort to douse the flames.

The individual added that it seemed the fire was close to his friend's house, and expressed concern.

While official details are not known yet, one claimed it was a structure fire. “Structure fire at 370 Bodega involving RV and single family home. Everyone evacuated and Fire arriving on scene. No reported injuries and unknown cause,” they wrote on Facebook, though authorities have not confirmed these details.

Another page noted “Residents in Foster City, California, may face concerns following reports of a fire, as emergency incidents can prompt evacuations, road restrictions, and urgent responses from local fire crews.”