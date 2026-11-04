Barack Obama reacts to Democrats’ Congress win, says Americans want politics that unites

Former US president Barack Obama has said American voters want political leaders who can bring the country together and offer practical solutions, after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Barack Obama backs unity message after Democrats wrest control of Congress from Republicans. (AFP)

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In a post on X on Wednesday, November 4, Obama said the election results sent a clear message about the kind of politics voters wanted.

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“Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face,” he wrote.

Deep Dive What did Barack Obama say about the Democrats’ 2026 midterm victories? Obama said voters want politics that brings people together and leaders who offer practical solutions. He urged Democrats to use their new congressional power to make changes and address challenges. How will Democratic control of Congress affect Trump’s administration? Democrats will lead congressional committees, investigate the administration and influence legislation and Senate confirmations. Their majorities could block or reshape parts of Trump’s agenda. When will the new Democratic congressional majorities take office? The new Congress is scheduled to begin in January 2027. Until then, Republicans retain control of the outgoing Congress.

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{{^usCountry}} Obama credited Democratic candidates across the country for the party’s performance, including those who contested seats in areas previously considered difficult for Democrats to win. He said the candidates came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives but shared a commitment to public service and putting their constituents first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Obama credited Democratic candidates across the country for the party’s performance, including those who contested seats in areas previously considered difficult for Democrats to win. He said the candidates came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives but shared a commitment to public service and putting their constituents first. {{/usCountry}}

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The former president also thanked election officials and volunteers from both parties for helping conduct the elections, describing their work as one of the essential functions of American democracy.

Also Read: Arizona Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari threatens Trump with subpoenas as Democrats sweep midterms

Obama calls for action after Democratic victories

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Democrats secured majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of Congress and setting up a new period of divided government in Washington.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats made significant gains in Senate races, flipping seats in states including Texas, South Carolina, Iowa and Kansas. They also gained more than two dozen House districts, including in areas that have traditionally supported Republicans.

The victories give Democrats control of congressional committees and greater authority to investigate the Trump administration. They will also be able to block or reshape parts of the president’s legislative agenda and exercise greater influence over Senate confirmation proceedings.

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Obama’s message focused on the responsibility that comes with the election results, urging Democrats to use the power available to them rather than treating the victories as an end in themselves.

Also Read: Democrats score Senate wins in red states, flip key governor races in midterms blow to Trump

Trump administration has two years left, Obama says

Obama also acknowledged that the election would not change the leadership of the White House immediately. Trump will remain president for another two years, with his administration continuing in office until the end of his term in January 2029.

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“While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future,” Obama wrote.

The new congressional session is scheduled to begin in January 2027, when the Democratic majorities take office. The shift is expected to intensify scrutiny of the Trump administration and create fresh obstacles for the president during the final two years of his term.