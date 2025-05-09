Menu Explore
BART outage: When San Francisco's transit system will resume after massive downtime - Check here

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 09, 2025 09:47 PM IST

New Jersey's Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system experienced a massive system-wide outage on Friday

San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system experienced a massive system-wide outage on Friday, due to a computer networking problem. All train services starting around 5 AM local time were halted, leaving hundreds of locals stranded on platforms. BART began restoring limited service. 

San Francisco's BART system experienced a massive outage(Unsplash)
San Francisco's BART system experienced a massive outage(Unsplash)

Around 4:30 AM, the agency announced that the system was being suspended. "The computer system was not powering up as it should. So then what they start to do is reset servers to try and isolate exactly where the problem is," BART spokesperson Alicia Trost told CBS News Bay Area.

"Part of this is about the Control Center needs to be able to see every system to keep our system safe. They need to see things working, exactly where the trains would be. And if they can't see it, we'll not start BART service. Which is what happened this morning," Trost added. 

As of the latest available information, BART has not confirmed a precise time for full system-wide restoration. The Los Angeles Times reported that service remained offline "until further notice" on May 9, with no clear resolution timeline provided.

BART’s official website and app provide real-time updates, including notifications for delays and service advisories. Commuters were advised to check the BART app or website for station-specific “real-time departures” and to seek alternative transportation like buses or ferries.

Passengers have been urged to use alternative transit like AC Transit buses, SF Muni, or San Francisco Bay Ferry services, which saw increased ridership during the outage.

When will transit systems resume?

More than three hours later, BART officials said they planned to reopen some stations and resume limited service at 9:30 AM, according to the San Francisco Times. 

