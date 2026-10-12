Benny Johnson, Nick Sortor face scrutiny for continuing to push mental health facility claims about James Talarico

Conservative commentators Benny Johnson and Nick Sortor have raised questions about Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico’s nearly two-week absence from public campaign events, sharing an audio recording they say links him to an Ohio mental health facility.

Benny Johnson and Nick Sortor face criticism for spreading unverified mental health claims about James Talarico’s absence. (Nick Sortor/Instagram, Benny Johnson /Instagram)

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Talarico’s campaign has said he was recovering from the flu.

What does the audio recording reveal?

The recording, shared by Sortor and fellow commentator Rhein Amacher, reportedly captures a phone call to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio.

During the call, a woman appears to say, “It looks like he was just discharged this evening.”

The recording has circulated online as evidence supporting claims about Talarico’s absence. However, the woman’s identity and role at the facility have not been publicly established, and the facility has not independently confirmed that Talarico received treatment there.

The audio alone does not establish why someone may have been discharged or confirm the circumstances surrounding Talarico’s absence.

Nick Sortor questions Talarico’s fitness for Senate

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{{^usCountry}} Sortor described the recording as an exclusive report and alleged that Talarico had been a patient at the facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sortor described the recording as an exclusive report and alleged that Talarico had been a patient at the facility. {{/usCountry}}

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“The ‘flu’ thing was a BIG FAT LIE,” Sortor wrote on X, accusing the campaign of misleading voters.

He also questioned whether Talarico could handle the pressures of serving in the Senate, writing, “The job doesn’t get easier after being elected — it only gets MORE stressful.”

Sortor added, “I pray he gets the help he needs, but Texans need a real representative they can rely on.”

His posts go beyond the information established by the recording. The audio has not independently verified the underlying allegation, and the claims do not establish whether Talarico is fit to serve in public office.

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Also Read: ‘Benny Johnson is gay’: Ex-MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair's viral video sparks speculation

Benny Johnson calls for campaign suspension

Johnson also amplified the allegation, claiming on X that Talarico had been at a mental health facility during his absence from the campaign trail.

“It is now confirmed that James Talarico was in a mental health facility during his 14 day absence from the campaign trail,” Johnson wrote.

In a separate post, however, Johnson used more qualified language, saying a new video “reportedly confirms” the claim and adding, “If this report is true, he should suspend his campaign. Texas voters deserve the truth.”

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No independently verified medical records or official confirmation from the facility have been made public to substantiate the allegation.

Also Read: Nick Sortor update: Influencer blasts Minneapolis Police after ‘Somali thugs’ rob his camera; FBI steps in

Social media users slam Johnson, Sortor over Talarico claims

Benny Johnson and Nick Sortor faced criticism on social media after sharing allegations about James Talarico’s absence from the campaign trail. Some users accused the commentators of spreading misinformation and questioned the credibility of their reporting.

A user, replying to Johnson’s post, wrote: “This paid Russian p---y @bennyjohnson is relying on a recording from @nicksortor— who pushes and posts lies, propaganda, conspiracy theories, and straight up lies. JUST FYI, the Lindner Center of Hope and Talarico’s campaign BOTH CONTRADICT this so called ‘confirmed’ b------t.”

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Another user wrote while quoting Sortor's post: “Sortor and all these MAGA influencers are about to get sued to oblivion once this story comes out to be a lie. James Talarico and @TeamTalaricoHQ roll out the red carpet.”

Meanwhile, a third user commented under Johnson’s post “phony” and wrote: “This is a phony post from Benny Johnson. None of this is true. When will you learn that this man is a liar and a Russian asset.”

The criticism comes as Talarico’s campaign has disputed the allegations, while the audio shared by Sortor and Rhein Amacher has not been independently verified as confirmation that Talarico received treatment at the facility.

Talarico’s campaign cited the flu

Talarico was absent from in-person campaign events for nearly two weeks before returning to the public spotlight at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 9.

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His campaign said he had been recovering from the flu at home in Austin. His absence also drew criticism from Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who questioned the lack of public appearances.

The dispute comes as Texas prepares for the November 3, 2026, Senate election. Talarico, a Democratic state representative, is seeking the seat in a closely watched contest.