Nick Sortor update: Influencer blasts Minneaplis Police after ‘Somali thugs’ rob his camera; FBI steps in
Nick Sortor has called out Minneapolis Police for allegedly refusing to arrest the “Somali thugs” who were caught on camera robbing his camera.
Conservative influencer Nick Sortor has called out Minneapolis Police for allegedly refusing to arrest the “Somali thugs” who were caught on camera robbing his camera. The video shows some people snatching an item from Sortor, who is sitting in a car that is idle, and fleeing. While Sortor rushes behind them to retrieve his belongings, they quickly manage to drive away.
Sortor has shared a video of an interaction with a police officer, where he can be heard trying to convince the cop to act against the alleged camera snatchers.
Sortor captioned the clip, “INFURIATING: After Somali thugs commit FELONY ROBBERY against me, Minneapolis Police tell me *I’M* the problem and *I* need to leave. NO. REFUSING to arrest Somali thieves is EXACTLY WHY America is in this situation to begin with. I’m DOUBLING DOWN, and I WILL NOT LEAVE.”
Meanwhile, the FBI has confirmed that they are investigating the incident. “We’re on it,” FBI Rapid Response wrote, sharing the video of Sortor’s camera being snatched.
Sortor has also shared a video of the incident filmed from a new angle, where the woman involved in the snatching can be heard yelling “get the fu** out” before taking his camera away.
In the original post, Sortor wrote, “A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle. NOBODY bothered helping. DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”
Nick Sortor robbed hours after Jake Lang ‘stabbing’ incident
Sortor was robbed just hours after influencer and pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang alleged that he was attacked and “stabbed” during an anti-ICE protest. Lang, who led a rally in support of federal immigration officers, was chased from the city’s federal courthouse and even targeted with water balloons amid sub-freezing temperatures Saturday, January 17, according to the Independent.
Concerning videos showed Lang getting mobbed at the rally. The clips showed anti-ICE protesters surrounding him and pulling at his clothes. Lang claimed on social media that he was nearly “lynched” and “ripped limb from limb” in the alleged attack.