Nick Sortor update: Influencer blasts Minneaplis Police after ‘Somali thugs’ rob his camera; FBI steps in

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor has called out Minneapolis Police for allegedly refusing to arrest the “Somali thugs” who were caught on camera robbing his camera. The video shows some people snatching an item from Sortor, who is sitting in a car that is idle, and fleeing. While Sortor rushes behind them to retrieve his belongings, they quickly manage to drive away. Nick Sortor update: Influencer rips Minneaplis Police after ‘Somali thugs’ rob his camera (@nicksortor/X)

Sortor has shared a video of an interaction with a police officer, where he can be heard trying to convince the cop to act against the alleged camera snatchers.

Sortor captioned the clip, “INFURIATING: After Somali thugs commit FELONY ROBBERY against me, Minneapolis Police tell me *I’M* the problem and *I* need to leave. NO. REFUSING to arrest Somali thieves is EXACTLY WHY America is in this situation to begin with. I’m DOUBLING DOWN, and I WILL NOT LEAVE.”