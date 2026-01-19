After Jake Lang ‘stabbing,’ Nick Sortor robbed of $1,000 camera by ‘Somali thugs’ in Minneapolis; video surfaces
Conservative influencer Nick Sortor has alleged that he was robbed of his camera in Minneapolis by “Somali thugs," who then “dragged” him down the street.
Conservative influencer Nick Sortor has claimed that he was robbed of his camera in Minneapolis by “Somali thugs,” just hours after influencer and pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang alleged that he was attacked and “stabbed” during an anti-ICE protest. A video shared by content creator Cam Higby and reposted by Sortor appears to have captured the incident.
The video shows some people snatching an item from Sortor, who is sitting in a car that is idle, and fleeing. While Sortor rushes behind them to retrieve his belongings, they quickly manage to drive away.
“A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Sortor captioned the clip on X. “They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle. NOBODY bothered helping. DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”
Nick Sortor was allegedly attacked just days ago
Sortor was allegedly attacked by a mob outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis during an anti-ICE protest just days ago. A video appeared to show some men, some wearing all black, physically assaulting Sortor as he fought to free himself from their grip. Some of the people had their faces covered.
At the time, Higby shared another video where Sortor was assaulted again, this time by a woman. The woman can be seen yelling at Sortor before hitting and pushing him. “During the attack, federal agents deployed a massive amount of tear gas and pepper balls,” wrote Higby.
Sortor alleged at the time that he and Higby were detained by police after “leftist rioters” who “attacked” them in Minnesota called 911 on them. Sortor posted a video on X, claiming that the visuals show the “moments leading up to Minneapolis anti-ICE rioters SURROUNDING my vehicle, smashing my windows, and attempting to kiII @CamHigby and me”.
The alleged robbing incident also comes hours after Lang, who led a rally in support of federal immigration officers, was chased from the city’s federal courthouse and even targeted with water balloons amid sub-freezing temperatures Saturday, January 17, according to the Independent. Concerning videos showed him getting mobbed at the rally. The clips showed anti-ICE protesters surrounding him and pulling at his clothes. Lang claimed on social media that he was nearly “lynched” and “ripped limb from limb” in the alleged attack.