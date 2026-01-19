After Jake Lang ‘stabbing,’ Nick Sortor robbed of $1,000 camera by ‘Somali thugs’ in Minneapolis; video surfaces

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor has claimed that he was robbed of his camera in Minneapolis by “Somali thugs,” just hours after influencer and pardoned January 6 rioter Jake Lang alleged that he was attacked and “stabbed” during an anti-ICE protest. A video shared by content creator Cam Higby and reposted by Sortor appears to have captured the incident. Nick Sortor robbed of camera by ‘Somali thugs’ in Minneapolis (@nicksortor/X)

The video shows some people snatching an item from Sortor, who is sitting in a car that is idle, and fleeing. While Sortor rushes behind them to retrieve his belongings, they quickly manage to drive away.

“A group of Somali thugs just ROBBED me of my $1,000 camera in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis,” Sortor captioned the clip on X. “They then DRAGGED ME DOWN THE STREET as my hand got trapped in their door handle. NOBODY bothered helping. DHS MUST RAID THIS PLACE!”