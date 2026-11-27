US Senator Bernie Sanders has welcomed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s appointment of Rachael Pazdan as the city’s first executive director of music, a newly created position aimed at supporting musicians, expanding access to live performances and strengthening the local music industry.
In a post on X, Sanders said Mamdani had appointed the first-ever executive director of music to make musical events more accessible to the public and support musicians.
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“He’s right,” Sanders wrote, adding that the world needed “more support for music and the arts and less spending on wars and weapons of destruction”.
The appointment was announced on November 23 by Rafael Espinal, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME). Pazdan will serve as a liaison between the city government and New York’s music workforce and industry.{{/usCountry}}
The appointment was announced on November 23 by Rafael Espinal, commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME). Pazdan will serve as a liaison between the city government and New York’s music workforce and industry.{{/usCountry}}
Who is Rachael Pazdan?
Pazdan is a Brooklyn-based music programmer, creative producer and event specialist with more than 15 years of experience in the music and live events industry. According to SUNY Purchase website, she has worked with artists, brands, venues, nonprofits and cultural organisations on music programming and live experiences.
She helped build creative agency AdHoc Projects and has worked on projects for clients including Pitchfork, Adult Swim, Eventbrite, BandLab and Bryant Park. Her experience also includes producing events for Global Citizen in New York and South Africa.
Pazdan has booked music for New York venues including Public Records, Le Poisson Rouge, The Bell House and Manhattan Inn. She also organised music programming with Joy to the Polls, a non-partisan initiative that uses live music to encourage voter participation.Also Read Thanksgiving Day storms leave at least 900,000 homes without power
She graduated from Purchase College, State University of New York, with a degree in arts management, according to her LinkedIn profile and the college's alumni profile.
What will Rachael Pazdan do in her new role?
Pazdan will oversee initiatives including New York Music Month, the Music Production Bootcamp and the Soundthinking NYC programme. Her responsibilities will include working to make outdoor music events easier to organise, connecting musicians with resources and creating professional opportunities for young New Yorkers seeking careers in the industry.
Speaking to The FADER, Pazdan said: “New York City is the greatest music city in the world, and I want to make sure it’s also the best place to make a living in music.”
She said she looked forward to working with musicians, venues and the wider music industry to develop programmes and policies that strengthen the city's music ecosystem.
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Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.