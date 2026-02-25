Best growth stocks to buy with $1,000 as TSMC, Meta stand out; what do analysts favor?

Investors looking to put a modest sum to work in the stock market may still find opportunities despite equities trading near record highs. According to an analysis published by The Motley Fool, two market leaders, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and Meta Platforms, stand out as growth stocks with strong competitive advantages and exposure to long-term technology trends. From manufacturing the chips behind AI innovation to using AI to grow digital ads, TSMC and Meta are capitalizing on the technology boom. (Unsplash/ Representational)

TSMC TSMC is widely viewed as a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. The company manufactures advanced semiconductors used in graphics processing units (GPUs) and other high-performance chips that power AI systems.

Industry competitors have struggled to produce cutting-edge chips at scale with high yields, giving TSMC a near-monopoly in advanced manufacturing, the report noted. Its position in the semiconductor supply chain makes it a critical partner for leading chip designers, including Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom.

Also Read: Why are markets cool though GDP is hot?

This leadership provides pricing power and long-term revenue visibility, as customers collaborate closely with the company on design roadmaps and future capacity needs. With projected AI-related growth exceeding 50% annually in the coming years, analysts cited by the publication view TSMC as a key way to gain exposure to AI infrastructure expansion.

Meta Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also investing heavily in AI to strengthen its core advertising business.

The company has improved its recommendation algorithms to show users more engaging content, increasing time spent on its platforms and expanding advertising opportunities.

In a recent quarter, ad impressions rose 18%, reflecting stronger engagement.

Also Read: US futures fall, bitcoin stays low as risk-off sentiment continues

Meta is also deploying AI tools that help advertisers create more effective campaigns and better target audiences. These tools have contributed to improved ad performance and higher pricing, with average ad prices rising 6% in late 2025, according to the analysis.

For investors with about $1,000 to invest, the report suggests purchasing one share each of TSMC and Meta as a simple way to gain exposure to dominant companies benefiting from AI-driven growth.