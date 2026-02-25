Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Best growth stocks to buy with $1,000 as TSMC, Meta stand out; what do analysts favor?

    TSMC leads in AI semiconductor manufacturing, while Meta enhances its advertising with AI. 

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 10:16 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Investors looking to put a modest sum to work in the stock market may still find opportunities despite equities trading near record highs. According to an analysis published by The Motley Fool, two market leaders, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) and Meta Platforms, stand out as growth stocks with strong competitive advantages and exposure to long-term technology trends.

    From manufacturing the chips behind AI innovation to using AI to grow digital ads, TSMC and Meta are capitalizing on the technology boom. (Unsplash/ Representational)
    From manufacturing the chips behind AI innovation to using AI to grow digital ads, TSMC and Meta are capitalizing on the technology boom. (Unsplash/ Representational)

    TSMC

    TSMC is widely viewed as a cornerstone of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. The company manufactures advanced semiconductors used in graphics processing units (GPUs) and other high-performance chips that power AI systems.

    Industry competitors have struggled to produce cutting-edge chips at scale with high yields, giving TSMC a near-monopoly in advanced manufacturing, the report noted. Its position in the semiconductor supply chain makes it a critical partner for leading chip designers, including Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom.

    Also Read: Why are markets cool though GDP is hot?

    This leadership provides pricing power and long-term revenue visibility, as customers collaborate closely with the company on design roadmaps and future capacity needs. With projected AI-related growth exceeding 50% annually in the coming years, analysts cited by the publication view TSMC as a key way to gain exposure to AI infrastructure expansion.

    Meta

    Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is also investing heavily in AI to strengthen its core advertising business.

    The company has improved its recommendation algorithms to show users more engaging content, increasing time spent on its platforms and expanding advertising opportunities.

    In a recent quarter, ad impressions rose 18%, reflecting stronger engagement.

    Also Read: US futures fall, bitcoin stays low as risk-off sentiment continues

    Meta is also deploying AI tools that help advertisers create more effective campaigns and better target audiences. These tools have contributed to improved ad performance and higher pricing, with average ad prices rising 6% in late 2025, according to the analysis.

    For investors with about $1,000 to invest, the report suggests purchasing one share each of TSMC and Meta as a simple way to gain exposure to dominant companies benefiting from AI-driven growth.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Best Growth Stocks To Buy With $1,000 As TSMC, Meta Stand Out; What Do Analysts Favor?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes