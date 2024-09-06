By Ted Hesson Biden plans to keep target of 125,000 refugees next year, report says

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to keep its target of accepting 125,000 refugees next year, according to an internal report to U.S. lawmakers reviewed by Reuters, signaling a refugee ramp-up will continue if Kamala Harris wins the White House.

The Biden administration is on pace to bring in 100,000 people through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program in fiscal year 2024, which ends on Sept. 30, according to the document, which has not been previously reported. If successful, that would be the highest level in three decades.

Immigration is a top voter concern in the run-up to Nov. 5 elections that will pit Harris, a Democrat and Biden's vice president, against Republican Donald Trump. Trump greatly curtailed refugee admissions during his 2017-2021 presidency and has pledged a wide-ranging immigration crackdown if reelected.

The State Department, the White House, the Harris campaign and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program typically is available to people outside of their home countries who face persecution based on race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. Applicants must be outside the U.S. to qualify for the status.

Biden first aimed for 125,000 refugee admissions in fiscal year 2022, an ambitious target that has remained elusive even after years of stepping up refugee processing.

The Biden administration also has increased refugee entries from Latin America, part of a strategy to provide more legal pathways in the region amid record levels of displacement.

More than 16,000 refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean have entered the U.S. from Oct. 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024, U.S. State Department figures show.

In the report to lawmakers, the U.S. State Department and other agencies said the refugee plan "builds on the long, enduring history of American communities providing a warm welcome to those fleeing persecution."

