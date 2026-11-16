Bitbucket down: Users face slow loading and intermittent errors as Atlassian investigates issue

Bitbucket Cloud is experiencing performance issues, with users reporting slow response times and intermittent errors while accessing the platform's website and API. Bitbucket down: An ongoing disruption is causing increased response times and intermittent failures across Bitbucket Cloud’s website and API.

Atlassian has acknowledged the disruption and confirmed that its teams are investigating the issue. The incident could affect users attempting to access Bitbucket Cloud services, with some experiencing unusually slow page loads or failures when using the website and API.

Atlassian investigates Bitbucket Cloud outage According to the latest update on Atlassian's official status page, the issue is currently under investigation.

The company said the disruption is causing increased response times and intermittent errors across Bitbucket Cloud's website and API.

In its incident update, Atlassian stated: “We are investigating an issue causing increased response times and intermittent errors on the Bitbucket Cloud website and API. Affected users may experience slow page loads or failures when accessing these services.”

The company added that its technical teams are actively working to identify the cause of the problem and restore normal operations.

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