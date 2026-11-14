Blue Jays star Anthony Santander apologises after sharing anti-Muslim posts targeting Abdul El-Sayed: ‘this content caused hurt’

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has issued a public apology after facing widespread criticism for sharing anti-Muslim content on social media, acknowledging that his posts caused offence and fell short of the values he believes in.

Anthony Santander issued his first major public response to backlash over anti-Muslim social media posts, acknowledging that he should have been more careful. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Friday, Santander admitted that he should have exercised greater care before sharing the controversial material. He also recognised the responsibility that comes with having a public platform and expressed regret for the impact his posts had on the Muslim community.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The 32-year-old Venezuelan baseball star stressed that everyone deserves equal dignity and respect, irrespective of their religious beliefs, cultural background or personal convictions.

Santander acknowledges his mistake, expresses regret

Reflecting on the controversy, Santander said that conversations with people he trusts had helped him understand the consequences of his actions.

"I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize," he wrote, accepting responsibility for sharing the material.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further explained that his personal beliefs do not align with messages promoting discrimination or hostility towards any community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that his personal beliefs do not align with messages promoting discrimination or hostility towards any community. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background or beliefs," Santander stated.

The Blue Jays player also specifically addressed the Muslim community, reaffirming his respect for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

He concluded his statement by promising to be more careful with his future communications, saying: "From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote any hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Nikki Haley’s son Nalin takes aim at GOP after Midterm setback, backs mother’s decision to skip 2028 presidential race

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Controversial posts targeted Islam and Abdul El-Sayed

The controversy began on November 4, when Santander shared two controversial memes on Instagram. Both posts were then removed the following morning.

One of the images featured Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed alongside the statement, “AMERICA VOTED FOR SHARIA LAST NIGHT.”

The second post carried an even broader message against Islam, with the caption: “ISLAM IS NOT PEACEFUL.”

Santander's posts attracted criticism because of their references to Islam and El-Sayed, who had recently secured victory in Michigan's midterm elections.

El-Sayed, a 42-year-old Sunni Muslim from the Detroit suburbs, has repeatedly rejected claims that he intends to introduce Sharia law in the United States.

Before the election, he addressed the issue in an interview with Fox News, emphasising that religious freedom should apply equally to everyone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Nobody is trying to push Sharia law on anyone else, just like I hope nobody is trying to push [Catholic] canon law on anybody else, because we live in an America where you should have the freedom of your religion," he said.

Blue Jays leadership responds to the controversy

Santander's apology came just one day after Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro publicly apologised to Muslim fans and members of the community.

Shapiro had met with community representatives following the incident, as the organisation faced growing pressure to address the offensive social media posts.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins also urged Santander to make a public statement acknowledging the controversy.

The player's apology now marks his first major public response to the backlash, with Santander maintaining that the incident has prompted him to reconsider how he uses his social media platform and the responsibility attached to his public profile.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}