Nikki Haley’s son Nalin takes aim at GOP after Midterm setback, backs mother’s decision to skip 2028 presidential race

Nalin Haley, the son of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, has lashed out at the Republican Party over its disappointing midterm performance, questioning why the party failed to deliver despite holding control of the White House and Congress. Nalin Haley argued Republicans squandered their control of the presidency and Congress, while defending Nikki Haley from online criticism. (Instagram/nalinhaley)

Nalin’s remarks came amid a heated exchange on X, where he also defended his mother’s decision to stay out of the 2028 presidential race. Responding to critics questioning Nikki Haley’s political future, he argued that those attacking her had little reason to lecture her about political decisions.

Nalin questions Republican Party’s record after Midterm losses In a post on X, Nalin expressed frustration over what he viewed as the Republican Party’s failure to make use of its political power.

“We primarily lost not cuz of what we did, but what we didn’t do. We had control of the house, senate, and presidency. What did we do with it? Nothing!” he wrote.

His comments highlighted concerns about the party’s inability to turn its control of the federal government into meaningful policy achievements, particularly on issues important to Republican voters.

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Nalin defends Nikki Haley against political criticism Nalin also came to his mother's defence after social media user Justin Evans mocked Nikki Haley's decision not to pursue another presidential campaign in 2028.

“There are like 14 people at a private club in Southampton, NY, absolutely devastated by this news,” Evans wrote in a post reacting to her announcement.

Nalin responded by questioning Evans' political track record and bringing up a gubernatorial campaign that ended in a significant defeat despite considerable financial resources and political backing.

“Justin one day when you grow old, you’ll realize holding a grudge because Nikki Haley fired you 17 years ago is not healthy. It’s pathetic actually. Maybe if you focused less on her, you wouldn’t be responsible for the worst ran gubernatorial race of all time. Your candidate was second in command for 10 years, had a lot of money, and had the most powerful endorsement this country has ever seen, and you still managed to lose by 30. 17 years later, you continue to prove that she made the right decision,” Nalin replied.

His response suggested that the continued criticism of his mother was rooted in a long-standing personal dispute rather than an objective assessment of her political career.

Nikki Haley rules out 2028 presidential bid but plans to stay active Meanwhile, Nikki Haley has made it clear that although she does not intend to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, she has no plans to withdraw from political discussions.

During an appearance on Bloomberg Television's Balance of Power, Haley discussed her views on the current administration's economic and foreign policies, while reiterating her decision not to enter the next presidential contest.

“I am not running in 2028, but I will continue to talk about the things that I care about. I will continue to push good policy. I will continue to support good candidates, and we want a strong America. And whatever we have to do, I think every one of us has an obligation to try,” she said.

Haley also argued that Republicans should focus on demonstrating their commitment to key policy priorities before turning their attention to choosing the party's next presidential nominee.

She pointed to inflation, the increasing cost of living and high interest rates as pressing economic challenges that the Republican Party had not adequately addressed.

Rubio, Vance among potential Republican contenders for 2028 Haley's decision to rule herself out of the 2028 presidential race comes as speculation intensifies over who could emerge as the Republican Party's next presidential candidate.

Among the potential contenders being discussed are Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has also been mentioned as a possible political successor to his father.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that Rubio had a slight advantage among Republican voters, with 45% describing him as an excellent potential presidential candidate. Vance followed closely at 43%, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 32%.

Nikki Haley steps away from presidential ambitions after 2024 campaign Nikki Haley previously challenged Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination during the 2024 election cycle before suspending her campaign.

Although she has now ruled out another presidential bid in 2028, her latest comments indicate that she intends to remain involved in shaping Republican politics, supporting candidates and advocating for policies she believes would strengthen the country.