The Moody Foundation donated 87.5% of Silver Lake Ranch to Texas; the state paid $11.85 million for the rest of a future state park

Texas is set to gain its second-largest state park, a nearly 54,000-acre property in the Hill Country, after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announced the completed acquisition of Silver Lake Ranch on May 27, 2026. The Moody Foundation donated its 87.5% ownership interest, while TPWD purchased the remaining interest for $11.85 million. The Moody Foundation donated 87.5% of Silver Lake Ranch to Texas. The property will become Texas’s second-largest state park. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

The ranch is in Edwards and Kinney counties and is about 150 miles west of San Antonio, between Rocksprings and Uvalde. Once development is complete, Silver Lake State Park will be second in size only to Big Bend Ranch State Park. Access and facilities will be introduced in phases as planning and infrastructure work progress.

The transaction came after the Moody Foundation announced on Nov. 6, 2025, that it planned to donate its direct and indirect interests worth 87.5% to TPWD. At the time, the donation was proposed and pending due diligence, final surveys and title work, as well as mutually agreed-upon documentation. The Moody Foundation stated that the rest of the minority interest was owned by a non-Moody organization. According to TPWD's release in May 2026, the purchase was completed, with the state buying the rest for $11.85 million.

Canyons, creeks, and natural wildlife Historically, Silver Lake Ranch has served as sheep and cattle ranch land. Its topography includes rugged canyons, limestone cliffs, and gentle rolling hills, as well as native flora such as live oak and juniper trees. The West Nueces River bisects the property, with other creeks and waterways such as Sycamore Creek, Lost Creek, North Spring Creek, Blue Waterhole, and Dutch Waterhole.

The property takes its name from Silver Lake, a 30-acre spring-fed lake. TPWD also identified groves of oaks, caves, and pictographs, which must be accounted for by the park planners. Wildlife in the area includes white-tailed deer, turkeys, javelinas, and doves.

In addition to mentioning that the donation is expected to facilitate development into a park, the announcement from the Moody Foundation in November also included descriptions of the ranch as a landscape with river access, steep canyons, and a spring-fed lake. Possible activities that could be available at this location included camping, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, paddling, and wildlife viewing. All of these were possibilities, not existing public facilities.