Arab, Muslim leaders urge Trump to hold off fresh Iran strikes, prioritise diplomacy: Report

At least four Arab and Muslim leaders have spoken with US President Donald Trump in recent days, urging him to give diplomacy more time to resolve the nearly nine-month-long war with Iran and hold off on fresh military strikes, the Financial Times reported. Trump on Tuesday said that Washington is unlikely to resume military action against Iran for now (AP Photo)

The leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar have been seeking to persuade Trump against renewed military action amid concerns that he could order fresh strikes following the Republican Party's poor performance in last week's midterm elections, according to the report.

The diplomatic outreach comes as Trump signalled that a resumption of US military action against Iran was unlikely for now, citing positive momentum towards ending the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said he had an “excellent conversation” with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which they discussed the situation involving Iran.

Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional countries preferred maintaining the status quo, including the US naval blockade and Operation Iron Gate.

He reiterated that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons, calling it “non-negotiable”, while warning that the US was “locked and loaded” should developments in the Middle East change. However, he added that renewed military action appeared “quite unlikely” at this stage.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected,” Trump wrote.

A diplomat briefed on the discussions described the meeting involving Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and the Qatari prime minister as “positive”, adding that there was an agreement that diplomacy was the preferred way forward to secure a deal, the FT reported.

Arab and Muslim leaders are also concerned about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's persistent lobbying for renewed military action against Iran. Netanyahu has reportedly been calling Trump daily to urge him to resume the war.

“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” a person briefed on the discussions told the FT. “The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritise negotiations.”

A person familiar with the situation in Israel said Netanyahu wanted military action against Iran to resume but added that there was currently no active push to persuade Trump to do so.

The regional leaders fear that another escalation could deepen the crisis across the Middle East, particularly given Iran's warnings that it is prepared to retaliate against any fresh attacks, including by targeting strategic infrastructure in the region.