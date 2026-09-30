Bluesky down again: Users report ‘upstream timeout’ errors amid outage

Update: Bluesky appears to be working normally again after a brief outage on Tuesday afternoon. During the disruption, thousands of users reported that their timelines were not loading and that they were seeing an "upstream timeout" error.

Bluesky down. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

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Bluesky has not publicly addressed the outage reports or provided a reason for the disruption. A similar brief outage was reported Monday afternoon, marking the second consecutive day users experienced problems with the platform.

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Initial report: Bluesky users reported problems accessing the social media platform on Tuesday, with many encountering an "upstream timeout" error amid a reported outage. Bluesky has not responded to the outage reports or confirmed what caused the issue.

Downdetector reports

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports began increasing at around 3:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Users reported problems with both the Bluesky app and website, including timelines failing to load and "upstream timeout" errors.

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{{^usCountry}} One user reported, "Hmm, some kind of issue occurred when contacting the feed server. Please let the feed owner know about this issue. Message from server: Upstream server responded with a 504 error. Savannah, Georgia." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user reported, "Hmm, some kind of issue occurred when contacting the feed server. Please let the feed owner know about this issue. Message from server: Upstream server responded with a 504 error. Savannah, Georgia." {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, "Loading issues in Savannah for the last three days. The system will not load."

A third user wrote, "Down here in North Jersey, near Elizabeth. Had problems yesterday also. And, folks, thanks for posting on here, so I know it's not my computer or server."

Another added, "Down in Western PA with upstream timeout message."

One more user reported, "Discover feed is out. Metro-Charlotte."

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Second day in a row

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Several users said Tuesday's outage was the second consecutive day they had encountered problems with Bluesky.

Similar reports surfaced Monday afternoon, although that outage appeared to be brief. The cause of both disruptions remains unclear, and Bluesky has not publicly explained what caused the problems.