What happened to Brian Daley? Missing Utica man found dead in Mississippi River after pontoon boat search

Brian Daley, the 60-year-old Utica, Minnesota, man who went missing earlier this week after his pontoon boat was found floating unattended in the Mississippi River, has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

Brian Daley found dead in Mississippi River after pontoon boat search. (Facebook/ Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

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Daley was located approximately 1.5 miles south of Lock and Dam 5 in the Mississippi River, within Minnesota waters, according to a joint update from the Winona County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. Authorities had launched a multi-agency search after his pontoon boat was discovered without him aboard.

What happened to Brian Daley?

Daley was reported missing at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office. His pontoon boat was later found floating unattended in the main channel of the Mississippi River.

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{{^usCountry}} A member of the public who encountered the boat told investigators that they had found it drifting in the river and subsequently secured it along the shoreline near Merrick State Park. The discovery prompted authorities to begin a large-scale search for Daley. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A member of the public who encountered the boat told investigators that they had found it drifting in the river and subsequently secured it along the shoreline near Merrick State Park. The discovery prompted authorities to begin a large-scale search for Daley. {{/usCountry}}

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The initial operation involved searches on land and water, along with aerial resources. By Friday, investigators had shifted their focus to underwater operations, including specialized search equipment.

Authorities had been searching an area between Bass Camp Resort and Merrick State Park before Daley was located.

Brian Daley cause of death: What authorities said

A cause of death has not been released. The Winona County and Buffalo County sheriff's offices said additional information would be provided if appropriate after the investigation is completed. The agencies did not disclose what led to Daley's death or explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

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Earlier reports said preliminary information indicated that the pontoon boat may have run out of gas on the Mississippi River. However, authorities have not said that this was connected to Daley's death.

Multi-agency search for missing Utica man

The search involved numerous agencies from Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the two sheriff's offices, state natural resources departments, local police and fire departments, emergency management agencies and specialized dive and rescue teams.

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Search crews also used aerial resources, watercraft and underwater technology as the operation expanded.

Authorities had asked members of the public not to take part in physical search efforts but urged anyone with information about Daley's whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

Following the discovery of Daley's body, the sheriff's offices expressed condolences to his family and loved ones and asked that their privacy be respected as they grieve.

The investigation into the circumstances of his death remains ongoing.