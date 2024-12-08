Brian Thompson murder: NYPD releases chilling new images of UnitedHealthcare CEO's alleged killer|See photos

The NYPD has released chilling new images of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged assassin. One of the photos shows the man sitting in a taxi, masked, looking directly into a camera as he appears to talk to the driver while peering through a divider window. Brian Thompson murder: NYPD releases chilling new images of UnitedHealthcare CEO's alleged killer (DCPI)

(DCPI)

Another photo is also a screengrab of a video from a car, where the man is seen wearing a hoodie and black down jacket while talking on the street. The NYPD confirmed earlier today that the murderer’s backpack, which was found in Central Park, contained a jacket and fake money from the board game Monopoly.

(DCPI)

‘The net is tightening’

Earlier this week, the killer gunned down Thompson, 50, outside a luxury Midtown hotel in a “brazen, targeted attack,” according to police. Mayor Eric Adams has reportedly declared that police were inching closer to an arrest.

“The net is tightening,” Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem on Saturday, December 7, according to New York Post.

At a Harlem event, Adams refused to disclose if investigators already had a suspect’s name. “We don’t want to release that now,” Adams said. “If we do, we are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask. We revealed his face. We’re going to reveal who he is and we’re going to bring him to justice.”

Adams went on to praise the “tri-state law enforcement partnership” for the probe so far. “And the manner in which they were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening and we’re going to bring this person to justice,” he said.

After killing Thompson, an incident that was caught on camera, the killer jumped on a bike and rode up 6th Avenue and into Central Park. He then disappeared, as per officials. While the assassin’s motive isn’t clear, bullets found at the site had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” on them.

After the murder, a surveillance video of the suspect flashing a smile at a clerk at an Upper West Side youth hostel was released. Officials said that cops have already gone through hundreds of tips from the public.

“Some of these guys have not gone home because we’re going to bring this person to justice,” Adams said of investigators. “We want to make sure this person is removed off the streets of America not only off the streets of New York.”