* Factsheet sets out shape of UK-EU summit package Britain sets out scope of UK-EU summ

* Food trade deal could add £5.1 billion a year, Britain says

* Carbon market link-up worth up to £3.8 billion annually

* Government says it plans to respect post-Brexit red lines

By Sam Tabahriti

LONDON, - Britain set out on Tuesday the broad shape of a package of agreements it hopes to strike with the European Union at a summit later this week, including a youth experience program, a food trade deal and closer cooperation on carbon emissions.

In a factsheet published before Friday's UK-EU summit, the government said the package would create opportunities for young people to live, study and travel in Europe, reduce trade barriers for food and agricultural products and link British and EU carbon markets.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has sought to move closer to the EU since taking office in July, arguing Britain should pursue a wider reset of ties with the bloc to support economic growth and tackle shared challenges.

The summit, which will bring Burnham together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in trade, energy and mobility.

POST-BREXIT RESET

The British government said a proposed food and drink agreement could add up to £5.1 billion a year to the economy by reducing paperwork and other barriers for businesses, while an agreement linking emissions trading systems could be worth up to £3.8 billion annually and help shield British exporters from EU carbon border charges.

Britain left the EU in 2020 after a 2016 referendum, ending more than four decades of membership. Since then, efforts to deepen cooperation have often run into political sensitivities around Brexit.

Burnham said last month Britain should have an "honest discussion" about its future relationship with the EU and has argued the Brexit deal agreed by previous governments has harmed the economy.

Seeking to rebut criticism ahead of the summit, the government said it remained committed to its post-Brexit "red lines", ruling out a return to the EU, the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

Ministers also said the agreements would not require Britain to pay into the EU budget beyond administrative costs associated with running the arrangements.

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