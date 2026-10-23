Britt McHenry, US State Dept. staffer, caught throwing drinks at fan during heated exchange at Wizards vs Bucks

A former ESPN reporter was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during Wednesday night’s NBA matchup between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

Britt McHenry gets into heated fan altercation

Britt McHenry was seen throwing a drink at another individual during a heated verbal dispute. (Instagram @brittmchenry)

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Britt McHenry, who currently works at the State Department, was seen on video throwing a drink at another individual during a heated verbal dispute at Capital One Arena.

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According to a source cited by Page Six, McHenry attended the game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., with a male companion. They were seated in front of a group of men who were reportedly “getting loud and obnoxious.”

Heckler allegedly targets Kyle Kuzma’s fiancée

The source claimed that one member of the group began heckling Bucks player Kyle Kuzma, making disparaging remarks about his fiancée’s appearance and tying those comments to the player’s performance.

As per the source cited in Page Six, McHenry turned around to confront the heckler and try to calm the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the guy allegedly redirected his attention toward the former ESPN reporter and began making “misogynistic” remarks at her. The guy also allegedly threw a drink at McHenry during the confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the guy allegedly redirected his attention toward the former ESPN reporter and began making “misogynistic” remarks at her. The guy also allegedly threw a drink at McHenry during the confrontation. {{/usCountry}}

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The situation continued to escalate, eventually prompting the former Fox contributor to “respond by throwing a drink” at the man involved in the altercation.

Footage captures McHenry’s arena exit

Footage obtained by TMZ shows McHenry throwing the remaining contents of her drink at a person she appears to be arguing with. In another part of the video, a Capital One Arena usher can be seen instructing her to leave the venue.

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The video captured McHenry and her male companion moving out of their row of seats as objects, including rally towels, are thrown in her direction.

As she made her way out, McHenry appeared to brush off the incident by blowing kisses toward the crowd. Footage also showed her exchanging words with a security guard near one of the arena’s entrances before departing.

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According to TMZ, sources close to McHenry maintain that she was not ejected from the arena. Instead, they claimed she chose to leave and head to a bar, while her male companion remained at the game and joined her afterward.

McHenry’s career before joining the State Dept.

Before taking up her current position at the Trump administration’s State Department, Britt McHenry worked as an ESPN correspondent and a commentator for Fox Nation.