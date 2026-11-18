Widespread flooding has affected several parts of South Florida following intense rainfall on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, prompting officials in Broward County to shut all public schools and district offices on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Broward County closed all public schools, district offices and scheduled activities Wednesday as officials monitored flooding after overnight downpours.

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The closure was announced by Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) as authorities continued to monitor the situation and assess the impact of the adverse weather conditions.

Residents urged to stay alert

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In an official statement, the district confirmed: "Due to weather conditions, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will close all schools and District offices today, Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This closure includes all before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities, and District-sponsored events scheduled for today."

Officials also advised residents to remain alert, take necessary precautions and prioritise their safety as flooding continued across the region following the overnight downpours.

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{{^usCountry}} The school district added that a decision regarding the reopening of schools on Thursday would be announced later on Wednesday, depending on the prevailing weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The school district added that a decision regarding the reopening of schools on Thursday would be announced later on Wednesday, depending on the prevailing weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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"We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we continue to monitor weather conditions," officials said.

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Heavy rainfall causes roof collapse at Hollywood synagogue

The severe weather also resulted in a structural incident in Hollywood, where emergency crews responded to reports of a roof collapse at a local synagogue early on Wednesday morning.

Hollywood Fire-Rescue confirmed that the roof of Temple Sinai, situated at 1400 North 46th Avenue, gave way under the impact of the heavy rainfall.

Authorities said the incident did not result in any injuries. First responders attended the scene to investigate the damage and assess the situation.

Broward County bus services continue despite flooding

Meanwhile, public transport services across Broward County remained operational despite waterlogged roads and challenging travel conditions.

Broward County Transit (BCT) confirmed that buses were continuing to run, although some services were facing delays and route changes because of localised flooding.

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In a statement, officials said: "Broward County Transit (BCT) bus service continues to operate amid heavy rainfall and localized street flooding in some areas of Broward County. Some routes are experiencing delays, and detours are in effect as roadway conditions change."

Passengers have been advised to check the RideBCT mobile application or contact BCT Customer Service on 954-357-8400 before travelling to obtain the latest service updates.

With flooding continuing to affect parts of South Florida, residents have been urged to exercise caution, particularly when travelling through waterlogged streets, while authorities continue to monitor changing weather and road conditions.