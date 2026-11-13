Burlington County, NJ: Video shows debris hitting traffic camera amid possible tornado; watch
A video shows debris flying near a traffic camera in Burlington County, New Jersey, as a tornado warning was in effect for the area.
A video from a New Jersey traffic camera appears to show debris being lifted into the air during a possible tornado in Burlington County on social media. The footage emerged as tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.
The video, shared by storm chaser Max Velocity on X, shows debris being tossed around near the traffic camera.
Here is the video:
Also read: NWS issues flash flood warning for Philadelphia and New Jersey as heavy rain hits region
Tornado warning expired
The tornado warning has now expired in Burlington County. It remains in effect for Mercer County until 4:30pm, as per NBC.
Earlier, the tornado warning was extended at 4:10pm EST for Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey. It was in effect until 4:30pm.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More