The charges were announced after an indictment was unsealed in New York on Tuesday. O'Corrain faces a charge of destroying government property, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Daithi O'Corrain, 48, is accused of carrying out a carefully planned attack on a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft on April 11, 2026. According to American prosecutors, he allegedly gained access to the airport's tarmac and spent several hours damaging the aircraft using chemicals and an assortment of tools, including an axe.

An Irish man has been charged in the United States over the destruction of a US military aircraft worth approximately $60 million at Ireland's Shannon Airport.

What charges does Daithi O’Corrain face over the aircraft damage?

What charges does Daithi O’Corrain face over the aircraft damage?

Why did the FBI describe the Shannon Airport aircraft attack as planned rather than spontaneous vandalism?

Why did the FBI describe the Shannon Airport aircraft attack as planned rather than spontaneous vandalism?

How did Daithi O’Corrain allegedly damage the C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport?

How did Daithi O’Corrain allegedly damage the C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport?

According to FBI investigators, O'Corrain allegedly spent months studying the aircraft and gathering equipment and materials before carrying out the incident.

According to authorities, he entered the aircraft after breaking its locking mechanism. He then secured the doors with straps and covered the windows before beginning to damage its internal systems.

The indictment alleges that he cut electrical wiring and hydraulic lines, damaged a liquid oxygen line, smashed all the instruments in the cockpit and punctured the aircraft's air ducts.

Investigators also say that gallium, a chemical capable of corroding aluminium and steel, was used during the attack. Ball bearings were allegedly poured into the aircraft's fuel tank, while an axe was used to puncture its exterior.

The FBI further alleged that the suspect had researched the aircraft carefully enough to avoid damaging a particular line that could have triggered a major explosion.

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FBI warns of potential national security consequences US authorities have characterised the incident as more than an ordinary act of vandalism, arguing that the damage could have affected important military operations.

"As alleged, Daithi O'Corrain carried out a deliberate, planned attack against a US military aircraft, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and jeopardizing critical military operations," prosecutors said in a court filing.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle Jr also stressed the alleged level of preparation behind the incident.

"This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism," he said, adding that O'Corrain "spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict."

The aircraft was reportedly stationed at Shannon Airport while travelling to another country as part of a US military assignment.

Suspect apprehended at the airport Airport personnel reportedly caught O'Corrain during the incident. Footage is said to show him standing on top of the aircraft.

He was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged by Ireland's national police with criminal damage.

However, the US case has now added a separate federal prosecution to the legal proceedings surrounding the incident.

According to the Associated Press, O'Corrain is not currently in American custody. It also remains unclear whether he has legal representation available to comment on the US allegations.

Anti-war activism and Shannon Airport's military links The Limerick Post has reported that O'Corrain is originally from Cork City. People supporting him have reportedly described him as an anti-war activist.

Shannon Airport has long been a focal point of protests over the use of Irish aviation facilities by the US military. The airport serves as an important transit point for American military personnel travelling between the United States and other destinations.