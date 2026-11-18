'Not spontaneous vandalism': FBI details months-long plot behind $60m damage to US military aircraft at Ireland's Shannon Airport
Daithi O'Corrain, 48, has been charged in the United States with allegedly causing about $60 million in damage to a US military aircraft at Shannon Airport.
An Irish man has been charged in the United States over the destruction of a US military aircraft worth approximately $60 million at Ireland's Shannon Airport.
Daithi O'Corrain, 48, is accused of carrying out a carefully planned attack on a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft on April 11, 2026. According to American prosecutors, he allegedly gained access to the airport's tarmac and spent several hours damaging the aircraft using chemicals and an assortment of tools, including an axe.
The charges were announced after an indictment was unsealed in New York on Tuesday. O'Corrain faces a charge of destroying government property, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
Prosecutors describe an extensively planned operation
Deep Dive
According to FBI investigators, O'Corrain allegedly spent months studying the aircraft and gathering equipment and materials before carrying out the incident.
According to authorities, he entered the aircraft after breaking its locking mechanism. He then secured the doors with straps and covered the windows before beginning to damage its internal systems.
The indictment alleges that he cut electrical wiring and hydraulic lines, damaged a liquid oxygen line, smashed all the instruments in the cockpit and punctured the aircraft's air ducts.
Investigators also say that gallium, a chemical capable of corroding aluminium and steel, was used during the attack. Ball bearings were allegedly poured into the aircraft's fuel tank, while an axe was used to puncture its exterior.
The FBI further alleged that the suspect had researched the aircraft carefully enough to avoid damaging a particular line that could have triggered a major explosion.
Also Read: FBI sounds alarm over AI hacking tool that can breach US networks in under three hours
FBI warns of potential national security consequences
US authorities have characterised the incident as more than an ordinary act of vandalism, arguing that the damage could have affected important military operations.
"As alleged, Daithi O'Corrain carried out a deliberate, planned attack against a US military aircraft, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and jeopardizing critical military operations," prosecutors said in a court filing.
FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle Jr also stressed the alleged level of preparation behind the incident.
"This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism," he said, adding that O'Corrain "spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict."
The aircraft was reportedly stationed at Shannon Airport while travelling to another country as part of a US military assignment.
Suspect apprehended at the airport
Airport personnel reportedly caught O'Corrain during the incident. Footage is said to show him standing on top of the aircraft.
He was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged by Ireland's national police with criminal damage.
However, the US case has now added a separate federal prosecution to the legal proceedings surrounding the incident.
According to the Associated Press, O'Corrain is not currently in American custody. It also remains unclear whether he has legal representation available to comment on the US allegations.
Anti-war activism and Shannon Airport's military links
The Limerick Post has reported that O'Corrain is originally from Cork City. People supporting him have reportedly described him as an anti-war activist.
Shannon Airport has long been a focal point of protests over the use of Irish aviation facilities by the US military. The airport serves as an important transit point for American military personnel travelling between the United States and other destinations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More