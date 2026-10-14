Bryce Hall breaks silence after Las Vegas arrest on domestic violence charges: All we know about his ex-girlfriend

Bryce Hall was taken into custody in Las Vegas following the issuance of a warrant related to an alleged domestic violence incident with his former partner, social media influencer Mika Lafuente. The 27-year-old content creator is confronting two criminal charges: felony domestic violence coercion and misdemeanor domestic battery, as documented in court filings reviewed by TMZ.

Bryce Hall denies domestic violence allegations

Bryce Hall was arrested in Las Vegas on a warrant tied to allegations involving former partner Mika Lafuente. (Bryce Hall/Instagram)

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A spokesperson for Hall has refuted the allegations as unfounded claims, stressing that legal proceedings will be initiated against those disseminating such allegations.

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"These allegations are false, and we look forward to the facts coming out in court," Bryce's representative told TMZ. “We will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory claims.”

The purported incident occurred on July 27, but formal charges were not filed until August 28. A judicial warrant for Bryce's arrest was issued on September 10. The content creator was additionally instructed to maintain distance from the alleged victim, his former partner Maria Palafox, known professionally as “Mika Lafuente” on digital platforms.

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Mika Lafuente makes major claim

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{{^usCountry}} According to a TMZ source, Mika has allegedly "documented" the injuries she claims to have received from Bryce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a TMZ source, Mika has allegedly "documented" the injuries she claims to have received from Bryce. {{/usCountry}}

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Two days prior to the alleged July incident, Bryce shared a video on social media disclosing his separation from Mika. During the announcement, he said the split as “wasn't pretty” and expressed his best wishes for her future.

Mika Lafuente and Bryce Hall relationship

The two made their relationship official in January 2024. During an appearance on the Raw Talk podcast that same month, Hall disclosed that he and Lafuente had maintained communication since 2022, though they postponed formalizing their relationship until two years later because "she was always out of L.A."

The pair first connected via Instagram, with Hall initiating contact by messaging Lafuente through the platform. In a June 2024 TikTok video shared by podcaster Steiny, Hall explained that his initial message to her consisted of "hey" accompanied by two eye emojis.

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Hall and Lafuente made their first public appearance together on the red carpet in February 2024, attending the Los Angeles premiere of Bob Marley: One Love.

They also posted humorous content that playfully commented on their relationship dynamics. During January 2025, Hall released a TikTok video featuring himself and Lafuente engaging in a rock-paper-scissors game to determine whether they would have sushi or pizza, with Lafuente appearing to express mock disappointment at his winning selection.

Bryce Hall: A look at past legal cases

Hall previously faced a legal incident in 2022 stemming from an altercation at a Los Angeles nightclub. However, he clarified that no formal charges were filed against him despite being subject to a citizen's arrest.

"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," Hall stated on the BFFs podcast that year.

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"One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that. I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila.'"