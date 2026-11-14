Canada sets annual target of 150,000 new international students through 2029

Canada plans to welcome 150,000 new international students annually between 2027 and 2029 under its latest immigration levels plan, as the government seeks to manage temporary resident arrivals while meeting labour market needs.

Canada sets three-year target for new international student arrivals. (Unsplash)

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The targets are part of the 2027-2029 Immigration Levels Plan, outlined in Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) 2026 Annual Report to Parliament on Immigration. The government has set an overall target of 370,000 new temporary resident arrivals each year during the three-year period, including 150,000 students and 220,000 temporary workers. The report also sets a projected range of 355,000 to 385,000 arrivals annually.

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The student target refers to new study permits issued to foreign nationals planning to study in Canada for six months or longer at a designated learning institution. It does not include study permit extensions or people already in Canada applying for a permit.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump administration warns of more H-1B, PERM suspensions for universities, companies Workers to account for 60% of new temporary arrivals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump administration warns of more H-1B, PERM suspensions for universities, companies Workers to account for 60% of new temporary arrivals {{/usCountry}}

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Under the plan, temporary workers are expected to make up approximately 60% of new arrivals, while international students will account for the remaining 40%.

The 220,000 annual target for workers covers new work permits issued to foreign nationals entering Canada through either the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) or the International Mobility Program (IMP).

IRCC said the targets are intended to provide stability and predictability for provinces and territories, employers and educational institutions. The government also wants to address critical labour market needs while prioritising Canada's domestic workforce.

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The plan forms part of Canada's wider effort to bring immigration levels to a more sustainable pace and reduce pressure on housing, infrastructure and public services.

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Canada maintains permanent resident target at 380,000

Alongside the temporary resident targets, Canada has set its permanent resident admissions target at 380,000 for each year from 2027 to 2029.

Economic immigration will account for the largest share, with an annual target of 244,700 admissions. Family reunification is set at 81,000, while the target for refugees and protected persons stands at 49,300. A further 5,000 admissions are allocated to humanitarian and other categories each year.

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The government has also set targets to increase French-speaking permanent resident admissions outside Quebec, from 9.5% in 2027 to 12% in 2029.

The new plan continues Canada's effort to manage temporary and permanent immigration together, with targets designed to balance economic requirements against the capacity of communities and public services to accommodate newcomers.