Canvas 'under maintenance' message causes confusion amid ShinyHunters hack message; 'are we sure...?'

Canvas by Instructure was down for thousands of users on Thursday. While many got a message from hacker group ShinyHunters, others saw a maintenance message issued by the company. A hacking message from ShinyHunters was seen as Canvas faced an outage, though many got a maintenance message. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) This caused confusion among many and people took to X to raise their voices. At the time of writing over 4,000 people were still facing issues with the educational platform, as per Downdetector. “According to this email from the school, Canvas is supposed to be “fully operational”. I guess a hack now counts as a scheduled maintenance in the IT world!,” one person commented on the messaging from Canvas.

Another added “What do you mean they hacked CANVAS. Mine says its down for scheduled maintenance but I know I never heard about it.. and I know that I would've heard about it from my AP Psych teacher 'cause we have AAQ and EBQ practices due tomorrow that he's gonna grade over the weekend.” Also Read | Canvas down after ShinyHunters hack: Harvard, Duke among schools affected; check list Yet another said ""Scheduled maintenance" Are we sure something else isn't happening with Canvas?".

Meanwhile, several others posted messages about the hack by ShinyHunters. “Canvas was hit with a nasty ransomeware. So alot of students are getting this message when they try to log in to canvas. Canvas gets hacked during Finals week is insane,” one person commented and shared a photo of the message about the hack.