Canvas down after ShinyHunters hack: Harvard, Duke among schools affected; check list

Cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) Canvas, a popular software by Instructure widely used by colleges across the US, is down after an alleged hack. Many users of the platform reported on social media that the system was down, and a message from the Black Hat hackers' group 'ShinyHunters' appeared on the screen. A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, April 15. (Representational) (REUTERS)

On Down Detector, nearly 10,000 people reported an outage with Canvas. Locally, colleges like Harvard University and Duke University reported massing widespread outages. According to reports, as many as 9,000 colleges using Canvas are experiencing the outage.

List Of Colleges Affected The Information Technology office of Duke University was the first to confirm that they have been affected by the cyberattack. Shortly after Duke, the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper of Harvard University, reported that Harvard has also been affected.

New University, the newspaper of University of California, Irvine, also confirmed that they have been affected by the cyberattack.

“UCI students received pop-up messages on Canvas at approximately 1:05 p.m. today on May 7,” the report read. “Following an initial message on all Canvas websites from the ShinyHunter hacker group, Anteaters are currently unable to access Canvas and the webpage is currently down for maintenance.”

The Daily Pennsylvanian reports that Penn State University also experienced the outage. However, as of now, the school has not released a statement on the issue.

The Daily Cardinal reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison also experienced the outage. The college did not release a statement.

Thousands of more colleges also reported the outage.

This story is being updated.