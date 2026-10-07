Carancho Fire near Fallbrook, Temecula in California prompts emergency response; scary visuals emerge as Healdsburg residents wonder what's burning

The Carancho Fire, a vegetation blaze, broke out in in Riverside County, California, on October 6. The fire was reported at the 47200 Block of Rancho Fallbrook Road, Santa Rosa Plateau/De Luz, as per WatchDuty, which tracks active outbreaks across the US.

A vegetation fire was visible from both Temecula and Fallbrook in California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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North County Fire Protection District noted “Our crews are on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Carancho Road and Rancho Fallbrook Road in Riverside County,” and shared a map of the location.

At present the fire is at 15 acres and has a potential to spread to a 100 acres, WatchDuty noted.

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{{^usCountry}} “The fire is 15 to 20 acres in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread, per incident command. Potential for 100 acres. An additional night-flying copter, 3 water tenders, and 5 type 3 engines have been requested,” an update read. However, the site also noted that the rate of spread has slowed from before. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The fire is 15 to 20 acres in medium to heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread, per incident command. Potential for 100 acres. An additional night-flying copter, 3 water tenders, and 5 type 3 engines have been requested,” an update read. However, the site also noted that the rate of spread has slowed from before. {{/usCountry}}

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The blaze was visible from Fallbrook and Temecula, which are about 14 miles apart. A cause for the fire is not known at present and there are no reports on injuries yet.

Fallbrook and Temecula locals share visuals of fire

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Fallbrook locals shared visuals of the Carancho Fire.

In one, smoke could be seen from a distance. Meanwhile, in another a person shared a photo of smoke visible behind their house.

A meteorologist also shared a photo of the fire, with many noting that there's a lot of brush in the area and the fire needs to be brought under control soon.

Is there a fire in Healdsburg?

Meanwhile, Healdsburg residents were also left wondering what was burning. However, it is over 500 miles away from both Temecula and Fallbrook, so the worries had nothing to do with the Carancho Fire. The city pages provided an update to allay fears of locals.

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“The smoke in the air is from a prescribed burn near the coast. There is no fire near Healdsburg, but you're advised to stay indoors if possible due to the unhealthy air,” they noted in one post. In another, they added “Heavy smoke from the Salmon Creek (on the coast) prescribed burn is affecting Healdsburg and other parts of Sonoma County. Offshore winds are pushing the smoke inland. You may notice smoky skies and a strong smoke odor in the area. You may want to stay indoors and close windows if sensitive to smoke. There are no current fires in the Healdsburg area.”