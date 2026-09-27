By Leila Miller

Category 4 Hurricane Polo threatens Mexico’s coast, landfall expected Monday

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 - Hurricane Polo moved away from Mexico's Pacific coast on Saturday as a downgraded Category 4, before an expected return to make landfall in Baja California Sur on Monday, forecasters said.

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On Saturday afternoon, Polo was about 330 miles south west of the Mexican resort town of Cabo San Lucas, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph , according to the US National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving north west at 9 mph.

The NHC downgraded the hurricane from Category 5 on Saturday.

AccuWeather, a private ​forecaster, reported that Polo is expected to gradually lose intensity and hit Baja California as a Category 2. It's due to make landfall in an area away from dense population centers but with some small towns such as Las Barrancas, it said.

Twenty-four hours after landfall, the hurricane is expected to make a second landfall along the coast of mainland northwestern Mexico, bringing potential life-threatening flash flooding to parts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Sonora and Chihuahua, AccuWeather reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The hurricane’s heavy rain and strong winds along Mexico’s Pacific coast forced evacuations, port closures and school cancellations this week. ​In the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, police officers restricted access to a beach on Friday as the hurricane generated high waves and dangerous surf conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hurricane’s heavy rain and strong winds along Mexico’s Pacific coast forced evacuations, port closures and school cancellations this week. ​In the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, police officers restricted access to a beach on Friday as the hurricane generated high waves and dangerous surf conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Hurricane conditions are possible on Monday afternoon from Punta Eugenia to Santa Fe in Baja California, the NHC said.

Polo is expected to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain across parts of Baja California Sur, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, which could produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, the NHC said. It could also cause life-threatening surf, rip currents and coastal flooding.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.