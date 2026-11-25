The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has activated an emergency response in Iowa ahead of the US Army's planned detonation of around five tons of lead azide. The agency is working with state officials to prepare for possible exposure to lead dust and air pollution from the operation.

CDC activates emergency response in Iowa, issuing safety guidance ahead of the Army’s planned lead azide detonation. REUTERS/Megan Varner/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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At the request of Iowa, the CDC is supporting the state's Department of Health and Human Services in preparing recommendations to protect residents. It has also formed a team of specialists in toxicology, public communication and public health emergency response.

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The agency is preparing to help assess the health effects on nearby communities after the detonation if required. Its response comes as concerns grow over the possible release of lead particles into the air during the planned explosion.

CDC tells residents how to protect themselves

Deep Dive Why is the US Army planning to detonate the lead azide barrels in Iowa? The 68 barrels contain aged, degraded lead azide that officials say has become unstable and could trigger a chain-reaction explosion if left in storage. The Army says a controlled detonation is the safest available option. How can Iowa residents reduce exposure to lead dust from the planned detonation? Residents should follow official alerts, stay indoors or evacuate if they are in the designated zone, and keep doors and windows closed. The CDC also advises sealing gaps, using a MERV 11-or-higher filter if possible, and removing potentially exposed shoes before entering a building. When can residents return home after evacuating for the Iowa detonation? Residents in the designated evacuation zone should wait until state officials confirm that the air is safe before returning. They should continue monitoring official alerts for instructions.

The CDC has issued several safety recommendations for people who may be affected by the operation. Residents have been asked to monitor official alerts and either stay indoors or evacuate if they are inside the designated evacuation zone. They should wait for state officials to confirm that the air is safe before returning home.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Federal court allows Army to blast unstable lead azide barrels at Iowa ammunition plant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Federal court allows Army to blast unstable lead azide barrels at Iowa ammunition plant {{/usCountry}}

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The agency has also advised people to keep their doors and windows closed and seal gaps to stop outdoor air from entering their homes. Those with a furnace have been asked to set it to recirculate indoor air.

Residents with air filters have been advised to consider replacing them before the detonation. The CDC recommends using filters rated MERV 11 or higher, if possible.

It has also warned about the risk of lead dust entering homes on clothing and footwear. People who believe their shoes may have been exposed should remove them before entering a building. The agency has also advised washing clothes and hands before touching the face or eating.

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For indoor cleaning, residents should follow instructions from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on how to safely remove lead dust.

Army says controlled detonation is the safest option

The US Army plans to destroy 68 barrels containing around five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday morning, as per the Associated Press. Officials have warned that the ageing chemical has become unstable and could cause a chain-reaction explosion if left in storage.

Also Read: Trump's halts Army's plans to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa, pending court approval

The operation has raised concerns among residents and environmental groups over possible health and environmental effects. The Army, however, has maintained that controlled detonation is the safest option.

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Officials have added barriers around the blast site and plan to use ballistic gels, foams and thousands of gallons of water to limit the spread of lead dust. The detonation was also moved to Wednesday to allow more time for safety measures and take advantage of better wind conditions.

The Army expects the wind to carry the plume southwest, away from Burlington, while maps released by officials show its expected path towards Missouri.

The CDC's response is focused on helping Iowa prepare residents for possible exposure and supporting public health assessments after the operation.