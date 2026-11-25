The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has activated an emergency response in Iowa ahead of the US Army's planned detonation of around five tons of lead azide. The agency is working with state officials to prepare for possible exposure to lead dust and air pollution from the operation.
At the request of Iowa, the CDC is supporting the state's Department of Health and Human Services in preparing recommendations to protect residents. It has also formed a team of specialists in toxicology, public communication and public health emergency response.
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The agency is preparing to help assess the health effects on nearby communities after the detonation if required. Its response comes as concerns grow over the possible release of lead particles into the air during the planned explosion.
CDC tells residents how to protect themselves
Deep Dive
Why is the US Army planning to detonate the lead azide barrels in Iowa?
How can Iowa residents reduce exposure to lead dust from the planned detonation?
When can residents return home after evacuating for the Iowa detonation?
The CDC has issued several safety recommendations for people who may be affected by the operation. Residents have been asked to monitor official alerts and either stay indoors or evacuate if they are inside the designated evacuation zone. They should wait for state officials to confirm that the air is safe before returning home.
Also Read: Federal court allows Army to blast unstable lead azide barrels at Iowa ammunition plant{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Federal court allows Army to blast unstable lead azide barrels at Iowa ammunition plant{{/usCountry}}
The agency has also advised people to keep their doors and windows closed and seal gaps to stop outdoor air from entering their homes. Those with a furnace have been asked to set it to recirculate indoor air.
Residents with air filters have been advised to consider replacing them before the detonation. The CDC recommends using filters rated MERV 11 or higher, if possible.
It has also warned about the risk of lead dust entering homes on clothing and footwear. People who believe their shoes may have been exposed should remove them before entering a building. The agency has also advised washing clothes and hands before touching the face or eating.
For indoor cleaning, residents should follow instructions from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on how to safely remove lead dust.
Army says controlled detonation is the safest option
The US Army plans to destroy 68 barrels containing around five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday morning, as per the Associated Press. Officials have warned that the ageing chemical has become unstable and could cause a chain-reaction explosion if left in storage.
Also Read: Trump's halts Army's plans to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa, pending court approval
The operation has raised concerns among residents and environmental groups over possible health and environmental effects. The Army, however, has maintained that controlled detonation is the safest option.
Officials have added barriers around the blast site and plan to use ballistic gels, foams and thousands of gallons of water to limit the spread of lead dust. The detonation was also moved to Wednesday to allow more time for safety measures and take advantage of better wind conditions.
The Army expects the wind to carry the plume southwest, away from Burlington, while maps released by officials show its expected path towards Missouri.
The CDC's response is focused on helping Iowa prepare residents for possible exposure and supporting public health assessments after the operation.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.