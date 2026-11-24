A chemical incident at a recycling and sanitation transfer facility near Downtown Los Angeles sent eight workers to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

An unknown chemical was released during compost compression at a Central Los Angeles sanitation transfer station, prompting a large-scale hazmat response. (LAFD Website) more less

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The incident triggered a large hazardous materials response, authorities said. Firefighters evacuated the building, launched a chemical investigation.

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What happened?

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said crews were dispatched at 1:24pm local time to the Central L.A. Recycling and Transfer Station on East Washington Boulevard after receiving reports of an unknown chemical release.

“LAFD Engine 17 was dispatched on a chemical investigation. Upon arriving on scene engine 17 upgraded the incident to a hazmat incident with report of strong chemical smell in a sanitation transfer yard,” the fire department wrote in an initial alert.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the incident occurred while compost material was being compressed, a routine process at the recycling facility. Workers at the sanitation transfer yard reported a strong chemical odour, prompting officials to initiate a full hazmat response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the incident occurred while compost material was being compressed, a routine process at the recycling facility. Workers at the sanitation transfer yard reported a strong chemical odour, prompting officials to initiate a full hazmat response. {{/usCountry}}

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Hazmat incidents involving unknown substances require responders to identify potential risks before normal operations resume. Such incidents typically involve isolating affected areas, conducting atmospheric monitoring and ensuring personnel are decontaminated before leaving the site, according to LAFD hazardous materials procedures.

The affected building was evacuated and isolated while specially trained hazmat teams entered the facility to assess potential risks.

Hazmat specialists searched the facility for visible leaks, chemical spills or gas releases. They found no evidence of an active spill or airborne gas dispersal. Monitoring equipment also failed to detect hazardous concentrations of toxic materials after the initial response.

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By 3:57pm, the incident commander had declared the situation static.

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Large emergency response and multiple people hospitalized

Approximately 68 LAFD personnel responded to the scene to assist. Emergency medical personnel evaluated exposed workers.

The incident report from LAFD stated, “Two LAFD HazMat entry teams were deployed into the approximately 200-by-300-foot open-air area to investigate the source of the odor and conduct atmospheric monitoring. A decontamination area was established to support the hazardous materials operations.”

According to the LAFD, initially, firefighters identified six patients. That number increased to eight as the incident progressed. All eight patients were assessed and transported to local area hospitals with symptoms reported to be minor.

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The exact substance that caused the odour has not been identified.