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China committed to US on not providing material support to Iran: US trade representative

China committed to US on not providing material support to Iran: US trade representative

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:21 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that President Donald Trump secured a commitment from China not to "provide material support to Iran."

China committed to US on not providing material support to Iran: US trade representative

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Greer explained that the United States did not ask China for direct assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"When the president went in, he did not go in asking them to take action in the Straits of Hormuz. He was very focused on making sure that they didn't provide material support to Iran. That's a commitment he obtained and confirmed," Greer said on ABC News' "This Week."

Greer noted that China has "a clear interest" in reopening the strait but does not want to get involved directly.

"The president isn't seeking to have joint military operations with the Chinese. I don't think the American presidents have ever done that," Greer said.

Greer also mentioned that the US is considering establishing a "Board of Trade" with China to negotiate trading terms for specific goods.

Asked to respond to critics who say the president did not accomplish much on the trip, Greer said a fact sheet is forthcoming, but highlighted several things he said were agreed upon.

He stated that China agreed to resume US exports from several meat-exporting facilities, review certain biotechnology trades, and purchase 200 Boeing planes, although China has not confirmed the details of any agreements.

"So there are a variety of very concrete things that are already happening, already going into a place, and most importantly, as the president has said, we have strategic stability with China," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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