China's steep ‘Love Ladder’ conquered by top American YouTuber. It's not MrBeast

A top American influencer recently scaled China's ‘Love Ladder’ on the Fuxi Mountain in Hunan. The video of the mind-blowing climb went viral on social media. But who is this YouTuber? MrBeast? No. It is iShowSpeed, who was touring different regions of the Asian country. A popular American influencer climbed China's love ladder(x/vibesNfacts)

iShowSpeed posted several videos from China's Love Ladder. In one clip, the YouTuber can be seen doing the famous Ronaldo ‘SUIII’ after he reaches on top of the ladder. The 20-year-old then laid down with his back pressing against the steps as he kept on saying ‘Oh my God’ repeatedly.

"I am about to climb the Love Ladder of China! Let's go! Oh my God! Oh my God!... I'm in China on the Love Ladder!... Ronaldo better!" he exclaimed.

The video showing Speed's ascent on the ladder has amassed nearly 2.5 million views on social media. The United States' Chinese Embassy reposted Speed's video, with the caption: “The 20-year-old popular American YouTuber #IShowSpeed has kicked off a journey in #China that has already garnered massive global attention, which indicates a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps and creating alternative channels for foreign audiences to understand a vibrant China.”

The Chinese Love Ladder has become a major tourist attraction. It is situated at the edge of a cliff and has no guardrails to protect the climber against falls on either side.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, is known for traveling to different parts of countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and Oceania. Just as his China tour began, social media users speculated that the 20-year-old was paid by the Chinese government to visit the country. However, the streamer's cameraman, Slipz, busted the rumors. He clarified that Speed has received no money for his trip and us traveling at his own expense.