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Christa Pike documentary: Where to watch ‘Dead Woman Walking: Pike vs. Tennessee’ as death row inmate remains on ventilator

A documentary on Christa Pike – Dead Woman Walking: Pike vs. Tennessee – is in focus after her failed execution in Tennessee.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 14:28:45 IST
By Sumanti Sen
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A documentary on Christa Pike is in focus as she remains unconscious and on a ventilator in a Nashville hospital, five days after her failed execution in Tennessee. Pike, 50, was sentenced to death in 1996 in connection with the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 20 at the time.

A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US., obtained by Reuters on September 30, 2026. (J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)
A picture taken on December 4, 2007 shows death row inmate Christa Pike entering a Knox County Criminal Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, US., obtained by Reuters on September 30, 2026. (J. Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Pike and her then boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, murdered Slemmer at a job training camp in Knoxville, Tennessee. Shocking details about the case shocked the United States, including the fact that a pentagram had been carved into Slemmer’s chest.

Also Read | Carissa Hansen: Who is Christa Pike's biological mother and where is she now?

Deep Dive

What is the current condition of Christa Pike after her failed execution?

Christa Pike remains unconscious and on a ventilator in a Nashville hospital, critically ill after receiving two doses of pentobarbital during a botched execution attempt.

What led to the delay in administering lethal injection to Christa Pike?

The execution team took about an hour to place two IV lines, using multiple needles, which resulted in improper placement, causing the lethal drug to enter her tissue instead of her bloodstream.

What are the legal implications of Christa Pike's current health status regarding her death sentence?

If Pike is found to be incompetent, legal precedents indicate that the state cannot carry out an execution, adding complexity to her case as her competence will be evaluated in ongoing litigation.
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Dead Woman Walking: Pike vs. Tennessee is an original documentary examining the case of Pike.

Where to watch Dead Woman Walking: Pike vs. Tennessee

Dead Woman Walking: Pike vs. Tennessee was produced in partnership with Sinclair’s stations in Nashville (WZTV) and Chattanooga (WTVC). The documentary takes an in-depth look at the crime, conviction and three decades of legal proceedings surrounding her.

The documentary premiered on September 18, 2026, on YouTube. You can also stream it for free directly on the CNY Central News Page.

Also Read | Does Christa Pike have siblings? Tennessee death row inmate's family in focus after botched execution attempt

The Death Penalty Information Center states that the last execution of a woman in Tennessee was in 1820. This means Pike would have been the first woman to be executed in the state in more than 200 years.

Pike remains on a ventilator with hospital staff working to save her life and clear the pentobarbital she was administered from her system, her attorneys said, according to The Guardian. She received two doses of the drug in a failed attempt by the state of Tennessee to execute her on Wednesday, September 31.

On being asked if she ever regained consciousness after the execution attempt, Assistant Federal Defender Stephen Ferrell, Pike’s lawyer, said on CNN’s State of the Union, “Not that I am aware of.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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