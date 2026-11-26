Christa Pike's legal team says the full extent of her injuries is "still unknown" two months after her failed execution.

Christa Pike's lawyers say Tennessee prison officials are blocking her access to mental health experts. (X/@ThePoliticalPom) more less

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In a new court filing, her lawyers are asking a Tennessee court to let mental health experts meet with her without a lawyer present. The request comes nearly two months after Pike survived a failed execution, with the full extent of her injuries still unknown.

What Pike's lawyers are asking for

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As per CNN, Pike's attorney filed a motion on Monday asking a judge to order TDOC to let medical experts hired by her team evaluate her without her lawyers present. Her team wants two clinical psychologists to examine her. One has "specialties in complex trauma," and the other has “expertise in torture and trauma.”

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Pike was allowed to meet the first psychologist for the first month after the failed execution. On November 9, TDOC sent an email saying she could only meet the psychologist if an "attorney of record" was present. When her lawyers said a second psychologist would visit the next week, TDOC replied that the person could not meet Pike one-on-one, as per People.

Pike's team argued that both psychologists were hired by her attorneys and are part of her legal team, so they should get the same access as her lawyers. The motion said TDOC policy gives attorneys "liberal access" to inmates, and defines an "attorney" as “any person working for, on behalf of, or under the direction of an attorney.” Her team also accused TDOC of unfairly and illegally using its “custodial control over Christa to gain a litigation advantage it could not otherwise obtain from this Court.”

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Her lawyers say TDOC can fix the issue by allowing unaccompanied visits with the two experts, while not being allowed to review, keep or restrict the team's notes and work materials. They also asked the prison to quickly process requests for any experts hired later, according to People.

“She should not have to fight for access to the professionals working to understand the full extent of the harm they have caused,” Pike's attorney Luke Ihnen of the Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee said.

What TDOC said

As per CNN, email from a TDOC attorney, included in the filing, said such visits would “amount to ongoing treatment, which, as stated previously, is prohibited. TDOC is responsible for the overall administration of behavioral health services for inmates in its custody.”

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The court said on Wednesday it will hear the matter at a hearing already scheduled for December 15.

Also read: What will happen to Christa Pike now? How case could proceed now that Tennessee death row inmate is awake and talking

Pike, 50, was hospitalized after she survived two doses of pentobarbital when Tennessee tried to execute her on September 30. It was for the 1995 killing of classmate Colleen Slemmer. She was put on a ventilator, and her lawyers did not expect her to survive. But she woke up and later began talking and walking with help.

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"The pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul," Pike said in a statement last month.