‘Swollen, burned and blistered arms’: 5 chilling details from Christa Pike’s botched execution

Christa Pike, a death row inmate in Tennessee, survived an attempted execution after two doses of the lethal drug pentobarbital failed to kill her. The botched execution has left her with severely ‘swollen, burned and blistered’ arms and questions remain over whether improperly placed IV lines prevented the drug from entering her bloodstream. Death row inmate Christa Pike, held at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution (RMSI) in Tennessee and convicted of murdering a schoolmate three decades ago. (Reuters)

5 chilling details from Christa Pike’s botched execution: 1. She survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital Pike was reportedly administered two doses of pentobarbital during the attempted execution on September 30. Despite receiving what were described as lethal doses, she survived, in what the Death Penalty Information Center described as the first known instance of an inmate surviving after being injected with lethal doses of execution drugs.

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