...
...
Next Story

Christa Pike says she's in constant pain and blames 'incompetence' for her failed execution

Christa Pike says she remains in constant pain and struggles to speak a month after surviving Tennessee’s failed lethal injection.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 19:33:31 IST
AP |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Christa Pike said Friday that she remains in constant pain and struggles to speak a month after surviving a lethal injection in Tennessee, a failure she blames on “incompetence.”

Christa Pike says she woke confused in a hospital after surviving a failed lethal injection and is now trying to heal in prison. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)
Christa Pike says she woke confused in a hospital after surviving a failed lethal injection and is now trying to heal in prison. (X/@TheCalvinCooli1)

In her first public statement since the execution, Pike said she never contemplated a life beyond her execution date and was prepared to die in peace, but woke up alone and confused in a hospital bed.

“There hasn’t been a moment since that night when I haven’t been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn’t just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul,” Pike said.

Pike, 50, survived two doses of pentobarbital as the state tried to execute her on Sept. 30 for the 1995 stabbing death of 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 18 when she and her boyfriend tortured and killed Slemmer, becoming one of the youngest women to be sentenced to death.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into what happened during the failed execution and postponed the state’s other lethal injection scheduled this year.

Pike said she's thankful for the medical workers who saved her life and the people who showed her kindness.

“I don’t know why I survived that night. I don’t know what comes next. Some days, finding hope is harder than others. For now, I am trying to heal, one day at a time. And I am holding on to the love and kindness of so many people who have reminded me that I am not alone,” she said.

Pike’s attorneys have urged the governor to reduce her sentence to life imprisonment. Lee told reporters this week that, “I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts.”

Friday's statement was dictated to Pike's legal team from the infirmary at the prison where she is housed. Pike was hospitalized in the immediate aftermath of the failed execution and then moved back to prison at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

 
us newsus local newsexecutiontennessee
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/Christa Pike says she's in constant pain and blames 'incompetence' for her failed execution
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks